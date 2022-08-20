See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time
4:53
Watch Now

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time

Electric Vehicles
Speaker 1: Without a doubt. It's one of the most famous cars in the world. DeLorean. The name says a lot, but now it says this, this is the first new DeLorean. Since that DeLorean take a look at the alpha five with me, Speaker 1: One of the things I always like the most about the original, the DMC 12, that [00:00:30] I also like about the alpha five is this maturity of the exterior design and styling. It's tough to launch a new car company and to have the product look like it's real and sophisticated and mature. I see that here, like I did in the original back when I was like 20 years old here, you've got a gull wing door. This is one of the hallmark themes, not unheard of in the auto business when you're at the premium level, but this one, when it opens up, opens up to both rows. So it's a really wide spacious, welcoming thing. We're gonna talk more about the welcoming [00:01:00] cabin in a minute. Oh, the body, by the way, is all aluminum except for these doors, which are a nice light composite. That's a good thing. When you're moving doors up like this, as you can see from the overall form and layout the four seats and the general volume, you can see, you know, get a basic idea of its size. It's bigger than the original car, but every car is bigger than it was 40 or 50 years ago. This is definitely in the grand touring class. Speaker 1: I know premium cars expected to have a plane rump anymore. And you're certainly seeing that here, all [00:01:30] kinds of interesting folds increases and crevices around the splitter and all about here. Lots of lights going on. You've got these little tiny sort of strikes. Here are all little lit elements as you are running lights. And of course you got your turn signals reverse a lighted brand. And when the doors are up the red lights on the back edge, all the way, come down visually to complete a gulling shape through these lights down here, it's quite a light show, Speaker 1: [00:02:00] Okay? Inside is where the alpha five I would argue actually breaks the most new ground with some interesting personal connection tech. First of all, I'm wearing one of its technology. This is a DeLorean sense band. You wouldn't necessarily wear this as the driver. You'd give this to people you care about. Here's why it can pick up their pulse and can relay that into the seats. Or it could also mimic their body temperature as your seat heater, or they could decide to send you a hug in which case [00:02:30] the power bolsters would do. So I kid you not. Here's another one it'll download your contacts. Every car does that. But in this case, it'll constantly display as you drive on the main map screen, where people are people, maybe you talk to a lot or people you haven't talked to in ages and had no idea you're around them all the time. Speaker 1: And didn't know they lived or worked nearby interesting concept. And then there are two lights on top of the dash that DeLorean calls true north lights. [00:03:00] You tell the car, what's a place that really matters to you, that you really love to be home, a certain vacation spot. And whenever you're pointed that way and heading toward it, those lights will both light up saying you're heading to that sweet spot that you love. They're really doing something different, imaginative and interesting with personal connection tech here, not just pairing your phone with Bluetooth. The dash is of course, a modern L CD in front of you and in the center console. But if you want, you can set the [00:03:30] main instrument panel to be a digital replica of the physical panel that was in the original car. If you wanna do the throwback thing, this Carl take you there, oh, by the way, let me show you a sneak peek of another version of the alpha five. That'll be coming, a shooting break. They call this a plasma tail. It's got all the same detailing in the back, but I think you transform a car when [00:04:00] you bring the roof line back like this, I'm partial to this kind of styling. I love it. And the color, another winner Speaker 1: Powering this car is a pair of electric motors all wheel drive. As you can imagine, nothing terribly exotic about that layout. 300 miles of range on a charge is expected. Nothing rated yet, of course, zero to 60, a little under three seconds. You're not gonna be disappointed in any of those specs. I'm not the kind of guy who's gonna say, oh, wait till a car gets 500 miles. You know me, I'm much more about [00:04:30] charging infra than ultimate range per charge. I think what we have here is another indication of how the electric vehicle premium car industry is saying let's do more than just be electric. Let's find ways for cars to have a different relationship with their owners, not just sweat, how they turn the wheels.

Up Next

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?
ev-credits-00-08-35-16-still170

Up Next

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?

Would a Solar Car Change Your Life?
solar-evs-00-05-39-10-still164

Would a Solar Car Change Your Life?

Why So Many People Are Interested in the New DeLorean Electric Sports Car
dal500034

Why So Many People Are Interested in the New DeLorean Electric Sports Car

Should You Buy an Electric Car Now or Wait for New Battery Tech?
new-ev-battery-tech-00-05-59-14-still151

Should You Buy an Electric Car Now or Wait for New Battery Tech?

Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Driving Next to You by 2023
title-00-00-03-12-still001

Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Driving Next to You by 2023

Auto Giant Magna Prepares to Make Every Part of a Car Light Up
magna-lighting-00-01-55-05-still131

Auto Giant Magna Prepares to Make Every Part of a Car Light Up

How Stationary Batteries Could Help Your Electric Car Move
chargebox-ads-etron-4165x2777

How Stationary Batteries Could Help Your Electric Car Move

How Amazon Boxes Will Deliver the Future of Electric Vehicles
electric-delivery-trucks-00-06-22-07-still138

How Amazon Boxes Will Deliver the Future of Electric Vehicles

Monarch Electric Tractor: The Autonomous Connected Tractor That Might Change Farming
monarch-tractor-00-13-21-12-still142

Monarch Electric Tractor: The Autonomous Connected Tractor That Might Change Farming

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time
dlo1

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time

Apple's Car Patents: A Breakdown
expert-reacts-4

Apple's Car Patents: A Breakdown

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone
motoedge-fl-00-02-03-08-still003

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone

The Czinger 21C Is 3D-Printed and Astonishing
Side view of the Czinger 21C hypercar in motion

The Czinger 21C Is 3D-Printed and Astonishing

My Quest to Understand NFT Art (And Why I Bought One)
bridget-4

My Quest to Understand NFT Art (And Why I Bought One)

7 Tips to Get More Out of Your Roku TV
screenshot-2022-08-16-at-12-52-46.png

7 Tips to Get More Out of Your Roku TV

Most Popular All most popular

Top 5 iPhone 14 Rumors
iphone14-rumors2021-200000

Top 5 iPhone 14 Rumors

Mars Sample Return Mission Will Bring Rocks and Air to Earth
mars-samples-back-to-earth-v2-1

Mars Sample Return Mission Will Bring Rocks and Air to Earth

Apple's Car Patents: A Breakdown
expert-reacts-4

Apple's Car Patents: A Breakdown

Porsche Pushes the 911 to New Extremes With the New GT3 RS
Porsche 911 GT3 RS OGI

Porsche Pushes the 911 to New Extremes With the New GT3 RS

My Quest to Understand NFT Art (And Why I Bought One)
bridget-4

My Quest to Understand NFT Art (And Why I Bought One)

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?
ev-credits-00-08-35-16-still170

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?

Latest Products All latest products

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone
motoedge-fl-00-02-03-08-still003

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches
watch-5-thumb

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared
220809-yt-galaxy-z-flip-4-vs-z-flip-3-v2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Take: Bigger Cover Screen, New Cameras
jje-9771

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Take: Bigger Cover Screen, New Cameras

MacOS Ventura Public Beta: The 3 Best New Features
thumb1

MacOS Ventura Public Beta: The 3 Best New Features

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1
nothingphone1-cms

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use