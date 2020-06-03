Save money, buy one of these super-affordable cars.
What are the most affordable new cars available in America today?
Well, keep watching and I will tell you.
Hello again and welcome to another video.
Cars are so expensive.
Sticker prices have become as bloated as my digestive system after bingeing on Mexican food.
It's so good though.
But not all new vehicles cost an arm, a leg and your firstborn child.
Here are 10 of the cheapest new cars you can buy today.
They all cost less than 20 grand including destination fees But excluding any discounts that may be available.
And we're starting off strong folks trust me some of the other models on this list are nowhere near as pleasant as the Kia Soul.
An entry level LX version of this function breadbox comes with plenty of standard equipment including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto air conditioning, and even power windows locks and mirrors.
A two liter four cylinder whips up 147 horsepower and is bolted to a standard manual transmission with six forward speed.
So what's all this cost?
Well right around $18,610.
Next up another South Korean product, stylish, and solid Hyundai Venue.
This subcompact crossover not only looks nice and has a well designed interior, it's also an excellent value, checking out for around $18,470 in base SE trim.
Now that outlet gets you 121 horsepower and a six speed manual transmission for grow your own fun Of course and automatic gearbox of the CVT variety is optional for 1200 dollars.
What do you think we're made of money.
Other standard equipment includes an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto baked right in there like chocolate chips in a delicious muffin.
You also get stuff like Forward Collision Avoidance assist Lane Keeping Assist and cruise control.
No it won't set the world on fire but Chevrolet Sonic is still far from a torture chamber on wheels.
Subcompact sedan offers a 1.4 liter turbocharged engine that's good for 138 horsepower.
Surprisingly it is matched to a standard six speed automatic transmission.
As for amenities, the base LS model also comes with two yes Two USB ports and infotainment system with a seven inch touchscreen and air conditioning.
But what you don't get is cruise control or power windows but cranks they can be a lot of fun.
Kids don't know that these days.
And all of this goodness cost right around $17,595 though a hatchback model is also offered That'll set you back about 2700 more.
Next up the Honda FIT.
Not only is this thing a versatile, subcompact hatchback, it's another certified not terrible car.
The LX model comes with a six speed manual transmission and 130 horsepower.
CVT is available for greater convenience and efficiency, though cars so equipped have a tiny bit less power and torque.
Unfortunately though stuff like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as the excellent Honda Sensing suite of driver aids and stuffs only included on higher end models Least the second real magic seat is standard, which makes this thing more versatile than a KitchenAid mixer, though maybe not quite as stylish.
The fit LX is a lot of car for right around 17,145 bucks.
Kiya builds some seriously stylish products these days like the telluride and Stinger Unfortunately, the Rio isn't necessarily as handsome as pint sized economy sedan is, however, a strong bargain sans any options the base LX model starts at roughly $16,815 and it is not entirely terrible.
a continuously variable transmission is standard making the most of its modest 120 horsepower.
And if you hanker for a little extra room, you can pay about $940 more for a Rio hatchback.
The choice is yours.
No, seriously, I can't decide for you, you're gonna have to do it yourself.
If you're a cheap skate that will only buy from Blue Chip brands then the Toyota Yaris sedan is probably for you.
Toyota's pedigree is absolutely impeccable.
The entry level L model is priced around $16,605 and comes with a display audio system and a seven inch touchscreen.
You also get automatic emergency braking, the usual power amenities and even 15 inch steel wheels.
The car's 1.5 liter engine delivers a measly 106 horsepower and is matched to a standard six speed manual transmission though of course a six ratio automatic is offered for an additional 11 And $100 undercutting that Toyota by a few hundred bucks is Hyundai's friendly faced accent subcompact sedan.
The entry level SC model can be yours for around $16,250, and it comes with 1.6 liter engine, that's good for 120 horse power Predictably, a six speed manual transmission is standard but you can also get a CVT for 1100 bucks extra.
Power, windows and locks, Bluetooth, cruise control of the non-adaptive variety and keyless entry are also included at no extra charge.
[UNKNOWN].
Another super affordable car that's actually pretty good is the Nissan Versa.
You should be able to pick one of these sedans up for around $15,655.
Now that may be a bargain basement price.
But this thing feels like a damn Bentley compared to some of the other vehicles on my list here.
Versa comes with 122 horsepower and in this case a manual transmission with five forward speeds though of course a CVT is optional.
base models also featured niceties like power windows and door locks as well as a seven inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth.
And See I told you it wasn't all bad.
Next up the Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.
Yeah, I know.
This is a list of the most affordable vehicles not products we actually endorse and I don't think anyone on the Road Show staff would recommend this machine, but at least it's cheap.
checking out for around fifteen thousand one hundred and thirty five dollars,the sedan version is also available but it costs about a grand more.
The Mirage comes with a one point two liter three cylinder engine seventy eight thoroughbred horses and a five speed manual transmission At least that power train is good for 41 miles per gallon highway.
Unfortunately those smiles are not available at any price in this Mitsu Finally, we come to what shouldn't be the cheapest new car available in America today.
Chevy Spark is a city friendly hatchback that couldn't be easier to maneuver in traffic or parallel park.
Now you shouldn't be able to buy one for as little as $14,095.
Heck, there's probably enough loose change in it.
Gumbel dispenser to afford one of these, though I'm not sure if a dealership would accept dimes and quarters as payment.
Anyway, a 1.4 liter four cylinder engine motivates the spark churning out a fire breathing 98 horsepower as in the Mirage it is teamed here with a five speed manual transmission.
So there you have it, folks a compilation of some of the cheapest new cars on sale in America today.
What are your favorite models covered in this video?
Would you actually own any of these cars?
Personally, I like the soul then you fit and versa, but let me know what you think.
As always, thank you for watching.