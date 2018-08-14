Semi-automated driving is made cheap and easy with George Hotz

Roadshow Video Reviews
Semi-automated driving is made cheap and easy with George HotzComma.ai makes partially automated driving as easy as plug-and-play.
Transcript
[MUSIC] George Hotz, the CEO of Comma.ai has developed OpenPilot, an open source software program that can integrate partially automated level two driving assistance systems Into late model Toyota, Lexus, Honda, and Acura vehicles. Open pilot works in conjunction with an OBD 2 connector, an adaptor, and a dash cam. Together they produce an experience that's essentially adaptive cruise control. Control and lane centering. It's similar to Tesla's autopilot or Cadillac super cruise. So let's take a ride with the CEO himself. Hey y'all I am here with George Hotz is the founder of Comma.ai and we're gonna get a little self driving in with his open pilot. George thanks for being here. Thanks for having me. Super excited. Now I have to ask we've got open pilot I'm in a Honda Civic what year am I 2016? 2016. Okay now is this gonna be I'm gonna experience level four level five? No no no no no so this is a level two system. Okay. Meaning you have to pay attention at all times. Okay. I mean it's going to do the gas breaks and steering for you, but it may make mistakes, and you'll have to step in and correct them if it does, Okay. You will also be experiencing &nbsp;Driver Monitor. What is Driver Monitoring on your system? So, you'll experience it. It uses the front camera on the Eon. Okay. To watch you and make sure your face is lined up with the road. What if I want to turn to you to just like say something really fast? Better make it faster than two seconds, you'll get a visual warning. Four seconds you'll get an audible warning, and six seconds, it will force you to disengage. [MUSIC] to engage to the system. Okay. How does force you to disengage the system? It no longer steps on the gas for you. Okay. Got it. It will continue to do the steering and brake, because we don't want it to, you know, in case, Right. [LAUGH] But, it will no longer accellerate. Okay. So, let's go through how this works. So up here I've got my little dashcam Eon unit, right? And that is basically having, camera based, or lydar based? It's camera and radar-based. Okay. So it's using the camera in the device as well as the radar built into the car. So just fit the set button? Mm-hm. [SOUND] There you go. Okay, so now on the dash I got adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Mm-hm. I'm 52 mile an hour. Now is it going to follow this car in front of me at a set distance? Yeah. Just like adaptive Adaptive cruise control. Just like adaptive cruise control. So we don't give you an option. Some systems give you an option to get closer. Mm-hm. We don't do that. We set it very conservatively. Okay. Because we need time, if it does mess up, we need time for you to intervene as well. Okay, we're coming up to a turn, my God, my God, my God. My God, my God, my God, what's gonna happen? [SOUND] [LAUGH] Okay, now it didn't slow down at all for the turn. So it won't use the gas during the turn, but it won't slow down in advance of the turn. Okay. So Tesla autopilot won't die there. Only Supercrews will today because they have maps. Right, because that's all based off of maps and whereas right now, you're saying System is using the lane markings, which I can see on the eon, and the radar for the car. Mm-hm. Okay, so wait. You've been distracted. .>> [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] You're okay, you're okay. You were only distracted for two seconds. Okay. So if you'd like to try it, I'll watch the road. You can take your hands off the wheel and I'll- Okay. I'll pay attention for you. Wait what do you mean you'll pay. Well I'll pay attention for you, I'll tell you if you're really, you can look away look towards me for a minute. All right so now we're going to get the- This is a bad idea. Give it one more, give it two more [SOUND] and now you look back, so it turned back to green. If you had stayed looking away it would have turned red. Okay. And it would have forced you to disengage. Okay, he's not even looking. Nah, they don't care. It's like, come on, you're in a grey Honda Civic. Could you ask for a more nondescript car? So by using other people's driving data, it's actually learning? Uh-huh, so we see what all the cars in our fleet do and we train a model to mimic to drive like the People can go open sources and put it in any car. Well, so we have a set of cars that we support out of the box. If you would like to support another, you're kind of on your own but it is open source and you can do it. Okay. Okay, so I wanna change lanes, so, do I just change lanes like I would normally do it? Absolutely. So I'm gonna grab the steering wheel, and signal. Yep. And look Yeah, so if you do step on the gas or brake, it'll disengage, but if you just do that. Okay, I have not stepped on either one. There you go, very smooth. I let it took over a little bit. It took over a little bit. It pulls you into the lanes, so that- Yeah, yeah. It kinda makes you feel like it knows where it's going. Okay, so the speed limit here is probably like- 40. 40, all right, so we'll set it at the speed limit. I've got my hands off the wheels, good. Super cruise won't let you engage. Engage here for example. Right, because their G offense is just on major highway. Cuz their G offense is just on the highway. Okay, that was really smooth by the way, that stop. Yeah, that was really nice. We have the best. [LAUGH] This is one thing we do really well. [LAUGH] I agree with that, it was really good. Yeah, I mean that's the tradeoff, right? So Supercruise has decided to only enable. So we've hacked our Supercruise, we can engage it here. Right. Okay. If you're distracted when the car is stopped, it won't progress beyond a visual warning. Got it. But then as soon as the car starts moving, or as soon as the car wants to move, it'll switch to the orange. Okay. So it still knows that, even though you're stopped, you have to pay attention to what's around you. So it doesn't want you checking your phone and that stuff. Well, it's okay to check your phone when you're stopped. Just, as soon as the car starts moving, look up. Right? That's all [UNKNOWN]. And unlike regular cruise control where you only get a pause for like three seconds or five seconds, I could have been stopped there forever and it would have gone on itself, cuz I did not push a gas or resume or anything like that. So that's good. So now, be aware that it doesn't actually [UNKNOWN] Red lights. Okay. So if we were the first car to the red light, it wouldn't detect it. Why does it not detect red lights? Because it's hard to do. It's easy to detect red lights sometimes. It's hard to do it with 100% reliability. And we wouldn't wanna ship something that's only 95% good. Okay. So you're probably gonna get a disengagement up here. Because? Just look how confusing this is. Because it doesn't understand. Yeah, it doesn't understand those lines. [SOUND] Turn exceed steering limit. And that was the torque limit right there, because you were not aligned with the center of the road. Okay. So remember, it will never jerk the wheel, never ever. Okay. So all we can do is alert you. You and be like hey, I would like to be turning more then I am right now. Right, yeah was a very strange little weird zig zag thing. So if that was part of my commute, that intersection was part of my commute, and I sent back that data, would it learn that kind of weird case. Yes, yes that vantage case it definately would look [MUSIC] Though the open pilot software is free, Hausas Goal is to sell his add on hardware to upgrade cars that don't already have similar technology easily and affordably. So now you too can add the latest driving assist systems to the car already parked in your driveway. [MUSIC]