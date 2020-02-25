A Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer might be the only car you'll ever want
Transcript
You want to watch that epic award winning film in a cinema, not on a little screen on the back of an airplane seat.
You hope you'll find the right route towards the instant the insult has been thrown, not 20 minutes later.
You imagine love at first sight occurring across a crowded room at a black tie ball, rather than as you're taking the pins out.
That on a Tuesday morning.
Right time, right place.
But life doesn't always work out like that.
Then again, sometimes it does.
This is a Porsche 911 reimagined by singer And deserted roads on a golden day in the Golden State.
You know when you hear a lot of hype is probably the wrong word, but a lot of praise for something and you think, can it really be that good?
The more you hear the more you start To think, wow, it can't really be as special as all that, can it?
Well yes, it can.
If you're after a revelation that this restoration and reimagining of the 964 is rubbish Then I'm afraid I'm going to disappoint you.
The first thing you notice when you drive this is actually how easy it is to drive.
How friendly it is.
It's not a difficult car to get to know.
You might think old 911, carbon fiber body work 3.8 litre, a four litre, in this case, engine.
Surely, [UNKNOWN] can be a bit of a monster, but actually, it feels really friendly.
And it's a car you can imagine living with everyday.
That [UNKNOWN], but there's obviously a beautifully trimmed interior, we've got air conditioning.
I love the fact that there are still seats in the back of here with seat belts, unlike all.
Porsche's own GT cars where you can't take anyone along for the ride in the back seats.
And then you start driving a bit harder and it just feels so smooth.
The gear shift is wonderfully slick.
The pedals are perfectly placed.
The steering is just wonderfully weighted.
And then for me, almost, the standout is the Olin's suspension underneath this.
The dampers I love a bit of roll in a car.
Slightly plush over a pliant set up, and this is certainly not bad.
Yes, maybe it could have been a nose bob on some of these really bumpier roads or when you're going quickly like a A little bit of connection.
You kind of feel a little bit floaty at really high speed stuff, but I would sacrifice that every day of the week.
But the fact that when you're driving on a road like this you can really feel the weight.
You can use it.
And even when you're driving it 610s is a car that talks to you.
Enjoy the white light moves around the way you use the white just so important navasana 911.
It breeds with the road in a subtle way that reminds me of the first time I drove a Bugatti zonder it flows yet also feeds back This oland sports suspension set up as an optional extra.
In fact, this is quite the ultimate build as it also has the optional 42 engine, putting out 390 brake horsepower and 315 pounds for the talk.
And the optional six big 50 gearbox with limited slip diff.
It weighs less than 1200 calories thanks to its carbon fiber body work and we'll hit 60 miles an hour in less than three and a half seconds.
But the reason it costs upward of half a million dollars is the attention to detail.
The 993 steering.
The nickel plated bright work.
The back in stereo.
The seats that look ripe, but also grip perfectly.
They all add up to make this car feel special, not just when it's rung out, but also when it's mooching.
Or even parked up.
In other words, all the time.
[SOUND] In the same way that the interior of this car has been refined and it's like every detail is Has been thought of.
It's almost like all the rough edges have been polished off the chassis and the way this moves down the road.
What a car.
What can I criticize?
Well [SOUND] If anything, the engine is almost too smooth.
It's, [SOUND] It's so linear the way that it produces power and the way that it revs.
Perhaps it could be a little more gnarly.
That might take away some of the usability I suppose, but it is so smooth.
Perhaps I'd like just a little bit more Bite to it.
That's just preference.
I'm trying to find fault.
I'm trying to be good here.
I'm trying to say things I don't like.
I know.
I really am in the realms of nitpicking.
You can of course trim and tailor one of these pretty much however you'd like, and I'd defy anyone to drive one and not imagine how they would have theirs.
I'd have my suspension set up with perhaps just a little less lateral tenacity at the rear.
And I love the look of the recent sin a qua non commission.
On this road, it's all second and third gear.
It's fantastic the way the cameras were there.
Just have a little left.
Let that white balance work for you.
You just barely.
Adjust lighting on the exit of the corners really lean into the.
Lean into the power [SOUND] you got that beautiful traction but feeling just square in the corner off of the exit.
And then when you get more confident, you can start to lean on the breaks, into the corner [NOISE]
Get that nose in.
This has got the carbon ceramic brakes.
Which are optional, but I definitely think are nice to have.
Just gives you the confidence on a long road like this.
Like this, particularly at the, you know, we've got confidence in their abilities.
Along with I suspect many of you, one of my favorite games in moments of idleness is assembling a dream garage.
Hours even days can be spent picking three, five or ten cars to fill a fictional collection.
That the almost impossible version of that game, Is being forced to pick one.
Just one.
You need the car that combines it all.
Within this Porsche 911 reimagined by singer I think I might have just found the answer, because it's classic but modern.
Because it's beautiful, but understated.
Because it's fast, but fun.
Because it's usable, but special.
One car to rule them all.
This just might be it.
This is a day that has definitely been worth waiting for.
Just don't want it to end.
