On the road: 2017 Bolt EV
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
On
Cars
On the road: 2017 Bolt EV
GM takes the lead in EVs for the real world.
February 14, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for On the road: 2017 Bolt EV.
Look who just beat Tesla to the punch (CNET On Cars, Ep. 105)
24:52
February 12, 2017
Chevy Bolt sets the bar (for now), your speedometer needs a makeover, and the tricky path to CarPlay on your BMW.
Play video
Smarter Driver: Why we're all less attentive behind the wheel
2:01
February 3, 2017
There's more to driver distraction than just phones. Cooley shines a light on the array of things competing for the modern...
Play video
How to clean your car glass
4:34
February 2, 2017
Cooley shows you the right technique for the least enjoyable part of owning a car: cleaning the glass.
Play video
Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017
3:49
February 1, 2017
Cooley runs down the hottest cars we're expecting to hit show floors this year.
Play video
On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
5:13
January 31, 2017
Don't mourn the now-discontinued Scion FRS much -- it's back as the renamed Toyota 86. Cooley drives the 2017 model and checks...
Play video
Toyota 86: More power would ruin it (CNET on Cars, Ep. 104)
25:49
January 28, 2017
Cooley loves the saved Scion, shows you how to clean car windows perfectly and fast, and gives you five good reasons not...
Play video
CES 2017 and Detroit: Drink car tech from the firehose (CNET...
18:35
January 13, 2017
Want to see the future of car technology? Brian Cooley found it for you at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and the North American International...
Play video
Top 5: Cars Cooley won't miss in 2017
3:11
December 15, 2016
Brian Cooley runs down the five cars leaving the world stage that he is happy to see go away.
Play video
Road to the future: Why carmakers are in love with 3D printing
6:07
December 14, 2016
Brian Cooley goes into a hive of 3D making activity at Fathom in Oakland, California, to see how it's accelerating car tech.
Play video
On the road: 2017 Mercedes S550 Cabriolet
6:02
December 13, 2016
The biggest Mercedes with a removable roof is a thing to behold and a miracle of open-air engineering. Cooley takes it out...
Play video
Latest
videos
On the road: 2017 Bolt EV
6:24
February 14, 2017
GM takes the lead in EVs for the real world.
Play video
AutoComplete: Chevrolet Cruze Diesel nails 52 mpg highway
1:23
February 13, 2017
Mercedes-Maybach loses its mind, and the National Corvette Museum restores the final sinkhole survivor.
Play video
Look who just beat Tesla to the punch (CNET On Cars, Ep. 105)
24:52
February 12, 2017
Chevy Bolt sets the bar (for now), your speedometer needs a makeover, and the tricky path to CarPlay on your BMW.
Play video
AutoComplete: Mercedes builds a literal toolbox on wheels
1:11
February 10, 2017
Dodge builds a Challenger for Mopar's 80th and Lucid Motors gets sideways in the snow.
Play video
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is a hot hatch when it wants to be
1:24
February 9, 2017
Borrowing engines from both the standard Elantra and the Elantra Sport, this new hatchback gives buyers the choice to go sporty.
Play video
2017 Nissan Titan King Cab splits the difference
1:18
February 9, 2017
Slotting between the crew- and single-cab configurations, the Titan King Cab offers versatility along with optional seating for six.
Play video
2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport models storm Chicago Auto Show
1:36
February 9, 2017
New trim for Toyota's compact crossover delivers style and better off-pavement capabilities.
Play video
2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure is ready for light off-roading
1:16
February 9, 2017
New trim for Toyota's compact crossover delivers style and better off-pavement capabilities.
Play video