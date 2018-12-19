Off-roading with the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4

[MUSIC]
We know that the new GMC Sierra is plenty capable for handling all of your pick up truck needs.
But if you plan on spending a lot of time away from the pavement, well, you might wanna check out this new AT4 model.
It's got a lifted suspension, novelty off-road tires, a locking rear-differential.
In other words, all the stuff you'd need for a day out in dirt, mud, and in the woods.
To put it to the test, I've come out to an off-road proving round near Marshall, Michigan, where we're gonna get this thing nice and muddy and see how it does.
So briefly the Sierra AT4 package is specifically for people that want to take their GMC Sierra off-road.
It starts with a two-inch suspension You got 18 inch wheels with mud terrain tires to help us get through all that mucky stuff.
Out back there's an automatic locking rear differential.
We've got four wheel drive, obviously, with a terrain management mode with touring and off.
Off road modes.
We also got Rancho shock absorbers for the suspension, which help make things a little more comfortable when we come in and out of those big bumps off-road.
And all told, it's all the stuff you should need if you plan to take your GMC Sierra away from the pavement.
I start with a big ditch that's meant to flex the frame and also take advantage of that two-inch lifted ride height, so I can actually get in and out of here.
With the better approach into harder angles you get from having it be a little raised.
Then moving on to the mud pit.
This is going to show off those mud terrain tires and the rear lock.
In forlo the automatic rear locker is going to lock the rear differential if there is more than a hundred rpm difference between the left and the right rear wheels and so far it's doing well.
This mud is thick and deep.
I don't know if I would walk through it but it's amazingly powering through.
Again, having those big motoring tires and the locking rear diff is really what's helping me, actually having enough grip through.
So, our next obstacle is a rock road.
We're going up hill over some pretty decent sized rocks And the thing I'm looking for here is how comfortable we are over these impacts with those Rancho shock absorbers that make up part of the AT4 suspension.
We're not getting too beaten up while we're bouncing around over these rocks.
I'm gonna guess this is more severe than most GMC Sierra owners are gonna go over.
Another great off roading challenge.
This is a 30% grade that we're gonna climb up.
That's pretty steep.
I probably wouldn't walk up that, but hopefully even though it's muddy out here it should be no challenge for it.
Now on the head up display I've even got a little inclinometer that tells me that we're tilted upward at about 14, 15, 16 degrees now which is certainly pretty steep but in full load no issue getting up.
easy.
Now, raised suspension means that when you blast through a puddle like this you don't really worry so much about drowning out the power.
And that was a big puddle.
You know, the AT4 package really does make off-roading pretty straightforward thanks to the LB electronics, like I said in the head-up display.
I can see my Staring angle roll and inclination.
I've got a 360 degree camera system so I can see all around me, different angles on the trail.
It certainly makes getting this big truck around these tight trails really a little bit easier.
This is the woods route, so this is maybe more like what you might be experiencing if you're actually taking your CRF AT4 out into the countryside for a day of offroading with your friends.
But overall, despite this being a pretty big truck and the course being pretty muddy in a lot of places like here, it makes offroading pretty straightforward.
It's reasonably comfortable.
And there's a good amount of grip, even for going up this kind of technical hill where we've got Rocks, and mud, and trees, and some big rocks I'm gonna try and avoid as we go up.
Let's see on my camera here, a little view of what's up ahead of me, which helps see over the big hood, and just like that we're up and over.
Easy, sort of.
You can equip your Sierra AT4 with the 5.3 or 6.2 liter V-8, if you do they both can be equiped with an optional intake and exhaust get a little more power and that, slightly more rumble exhaust now that you hear, and in the future you're also going to be able to get the tower detail engine.
We don't have many details on how much power that'll make.
Presumably it'll have a ton of torque which will be great for owning like this.
This is a pretty fun way to spend your afternoon actually.
Today, the GMC Sierra AT4 has proven to be a seriously capable factory baked off roading package.
It was totally capable on all of those obstacles behind me.
We had a ton of fun and didn't get stuck once out in the woods.
I think if you really are planning off of the pavement in your pickup truck, well, the AT4 package is going to make you pretty happy.
No we don't have a price just yet for how much the 84 will cost you.
But if you want even more details on the Sierra package will go full written review at the roadshow.com.
