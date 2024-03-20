Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
Speaker 1: Meet the neuro R three. It's an adorable little robotic delivery truck that brings the snacks to you. Now, customers will access the R three using a touch pad on the side in an account they've established previous. You just tap the screen punch in a pin and the doors will open up for you. Once the doors have opened, you'll be able to reach in. We've got two sides, one side for snacks, one side demonstrating sort of a shelving, refrigerator situation, but we've got 3D cameras in here [00:00:30] that are watching what I'm doing. So I just grab the snack that I want, put it in my pocket, tap done, and I'm automatically charged. No need to go into my wallet for a card or a pocket for cash. Now, in addition to just snacks, the R three can also deliver well all sorts of things. Anything that you can fit in here, including packages, hot and cold foods. Speaker 1: Even pizza R three has partnered with a number of companies, including FedEx, Domino's, Uber Eats, and more. So maybe sometime this year, your next pizza could be delivered by the R three. The neuros designed [00:01:00] the R three to fully autonomously deliver snacks to hungry customers wherever they happen to be, and it's built on their neuro driver hardware and software suites, which you can see physically with the LIDAR sensors all around, and that allows it to operate without a driver necessary. There's not even room for a driver. It's really small, but that small size means that it can also fit into very small curbside spaces and sometimes even pedestrian friendly. Those R three is also fully electric built in partnership with Chinese ev, giant BYD. Now, it has a range of around [00:01:30] a hundred miles, which may not seem like a lot, but this thing's only really going from the store to your neighborhood and back. So it doesn't need a huge amount of range, and in this case, it being electric and quiet and emissions free makes it again very friendly for people-centric places. Neuro is licensed to begin operating on public roads with R three in 2024 in California and Texas that fifth year. So your next delivery could be sooner than you think.
