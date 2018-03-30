Your video, "Lego Speed Champions Mustang kit proves you're never too old for toys "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Ford

Lego Speed Champions Mustang kit proves you're never too old for toys

It might not be the most complicated build, but it's still fun, and the result is a looker.
2:00 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] At the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Ford debuted the Mustang Bullet, a performance and aesthetic package meant to pay homage to the movie of the same name. Now to keep that excitement alive, Ford has this, the Mustang Speed Champions LEGO, which, while not an exact recreation of the bullet, is pretty darn close. Are you too old to play with Legos? Not on your life bucko. All right. Rip. The box includes these items. Wow. Includes three number bikes, the chassis, a sticker sheet, instructions. The sticker sheet contains 15 stickers. Let's begin. I'll build the kettle. Easy enough. Some facts about the movie, The Bullet. Did you know there were two 1968 GTs that was used in the movie, The Bullet. And that one of them was destroyed in filming in a famous chase scene. Reached speeds of 110 miles a hour out in streets [INAUDIBLE] Are you done yet? [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] I don't think those are 3D goggles, Greg. Although it would be kinda cool, wouldn't it? For $14.99 retail you get 183 pieces and about as many stickers. Now the age range says 7-14, but, you know, for the sake of adults playing with leggos, let's call that a soft upper limit. And you will want an adult handy, because some of the stickers require a great deal of precision. So what have we learned? That your'e not too old to play with leggos. So can I play with it now? No. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: 2019 Toyota RAV4 wows New York with more distinct flavors
2019 Toyota RAV4 wows New York with more distinct flavors
1:19
The best-selling SUV brings new tech -- and new attitude -- to the Big Apple.
Play video
Video: Feast your eyes on the Genesis Essentia concept
Feast your eyes on the Genesis Essentia concept
1:48
The newest vision from Hyundai's Genesis luxury spin-off brand is a sexy electric supercar.
Play video
Video: Hyundai's 250-mile Kona Electric SUV will battle the Bolt later this year
Hyundai's 250-mile Kona Electric SUV will battle the Bolt later this year
1:38
The fully-electric version of the compact SUV will boast range to rival the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3 when it arrives in the US...
Play video
Video: 2019 Acura RDX brings NSX inspiration to New York
2019 Acura RDX brings NSX inspiration to New York
1:35
Acura's smallest SUV in the US makes its biggest statement yet.
Play video
Video: The Land Rover Defender Works V8 is gloriously silly
The Land Rover Defender Works V8 is gloriously silly
5:56
The Range Rover has long been a utility vehicle for those with some money to spend but does the P400e PHEV version give the well-to-do...
Play video
Video: Volkswagen Tanoak is the latest forbidden fruit at the New York Auto Show
Volkswagen Tanoak is the latest forbidden fruit at the New York Auto Show
1:46
VW is just testing the waters with its pick-up truck concept.
Play video
Video: Lincoln Aviator debuts at NY Auto Show as a twin-turbo plug-in hybrid
Lincoln Aviator debuts at NY Auto Show as a twin-turbo plug-in hybrid
1:55
The three-row crossover should have plenty of power and technology under a finely sculpted body.
Play video
Video: Volkswagen Cross Sport concept ready for production at NY Auto Show
Volkswagen Cross Sport concept ready for production at NY Auto Show
1:12
The Cross Sport features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain and will be available in 2019.
Play video