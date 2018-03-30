Lego Speed Champions Mustang kit proves you're never too old for toys

Ford
Lego Speed Champions Mustang kit proves you're never too old for toysIt might not be the most complicated build, but it's still fun, and the result is a looker.
Transcript
[MUSIC] At the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Ford debuted the Mustang Bullet, a performance and aesthetic package meant to pay homage to the movie of the same name. Now to keep that excitement alive, Ford has this, the Mustang Speed Champions LEGO, which, while not an exact recreation of the bullet, is pretty darn close. Are you too old to play with Legos? Not on your life bucko. All right. Rip. The box includes these items. Wow. Includes three number bikes, the chassis, a sticker sheet, instructions. The sticker sheet contains 15 stickers. Let's begin. I'll build the kettle. Easy enough. Some facts about the movie, The Bullet. Did you know there were two 1968 GTs that was used in the movie, The Bullet. And that one of them was destroyed in filming in a famous chase scene. Reached speeds of 110 miles a hour out in streets [INAUDIBLE] Are you done yet? [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] I don't think those are 3D goggles, Greg. Although it would be kinda cool, wouldn't it? For $14.99 retail you get 183 pieces and about as many stickers. Now the age range says 7-14, but, you know, for the sake of adults playing with leggos, let's call that a soft upper limit. And you will want an adult handy, because some of the stickers require a great deal of precision. So what have we learned? That your'e not too old to play with leggos. So can I play with it now? No. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]