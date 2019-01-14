Infiniti QX Inspiration concept previews the brand's first all-electric production vehicle
In 2018, Infinity introduced the Q inspiration concept to preview what the future would look like for their electrified sedans.
In 2019 They are introducing the QX Inspiration concept which previews the future of their electrified SUVs.
They're introducing it at this year's Detroit auto show, but we're here in California to get an even a closer look.
Sharing a familial resemblance with last.
Q Inspiration sedan, the QX Inspiration concept SUV also takes cues from Infiniti's prototypes nine and ten.
Especially the latter's thin headlights, as well as its front and side body sculpting.
Being an electric vehicle, the QX Inspiration goes without a front grill, and pulls the look off nicely thanks to a three-dimensional Infiniti logo.
Front and center, framed by the silhouette of a grill and complemented with complex sculpting.
This is a much better execution of a grill-free design than some other EV's, which look like they've undergone rhinectomies.
Looking at the concepts cab forward profile, the floating tapered roof line is reminiscent of the Nissan GTR.
While out back, the arching full width tail lamp has an Audi Q8 feel to To it.
22 inch wheels round out the handsome exterior.
With it's short front and rear overhangs, the QX Inspiration is rather compact.
With an overall length of just 183.1 inches, but at 112.2 inches long, it's wheel base is more along the lines of a mid sized crossover.
That wheel base, combined with a 64.2 inch height, lends to an incredibly airy feeling cabin, which also features interesting touches.
Sunlight filtering through the Japanese red cedar louvered panoramic sunroof lends to a film noir effect.
That design touch is repeated by the layering of marble in the center console that fades and streaks into black as it approaches a center stack.
There are also screens galore.
Three out of the total five sit ahead of the driver.
One in the steering wheel hub, and two large displays in the instrument cluster.
There's also one at the front edge of the center console and one ahead of the passenger Infinity [UNKNOWN] from the [UNKNOWN] style real seats space so that passengers back there could have a break from the [UNKNOWN] heaviness of day to day life.
[UNKNOWN] there's just the flower vase at the back edge of the center [UNKNOWN] And have a rear Air cushion mounted control panel finished off with a desk style lamp on the right rear door.
Underneath the white suede upholstered floor sits a battery back supplying power to pairs of electric motors mounted at the front and rear axles.
Seeing as this is more of design preview than anything else, Beyond being electric and all-wheel drive, Infiniti is short of further powertrain details.
Other than that, this concept is intended for autonomous driving as well.
The steering wheel and pedals are designed to retract when not in use, but this particular concept was enabled to showcase those features in action.
That's been your look at the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept.
For even more details, head over to theroadshow.com.
