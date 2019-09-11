Hyundai goes back to the future in Frankfurt with the 45 concept
Hyundai first came into the world 45 years ago with the 1974 pony coupe concept.
Well here we are now at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with a another concept from Hyundai just called the 45.
It is a modern electrified version of that very first car.
This is definitely a style exercise.
I'm pointing to what Hyundai hopes to accomplish with future EV models and it's using what the company calls and I'm not joking here, Sensuous Sportiness Design Language.
Okay, I'm not sure how sensuous this car is, but it is full of a really hard creases and a lot of very precise 45 degree angles.
I totally dig on the light signatures, both in the front and rear and the fact that there are cameras for side mirrors.
Now, of course, as a concept, the 45 is completely capable of driving itself, so the interior is more of a living room than it is a car cabin.
There's lots of space, wood trim, and of course, the requisite giant screen across the entire front of the dash.
There's no telling how much of these design elements from the 45 will actually make it into production EV.
I gotta say we did some of the sensuous and maybe up the sportiness.
I'll be super happy