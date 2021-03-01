How to remove the Ford Bronco's grille

The new 2021 Ford Bronco is ready made for all kinds of accessories and you can even swap out the grill. It does not take special tools years of automotive experience or an entire weekend to do it's actually fairly simple even I can manage it and I read it a third grade level Okay, so before we can tackle this little project, we've got to pop the hood and of course open it. Just like that. Throw the proper route up right quick. So once we've got the hood up, we've got to do a little bit of work in this area here. There are nine plastic push pins that we've got to pull out what you can do with a screwdriver or if you've got a panel tool like this. Might be helpful to have. Just pull the center section, lift them up, they come out just like that. Again, there are nine of those, once we remove all of those this panel can come out. So with all of that out of the way there are just four 10 millimeter bolts standing between me and having this grille removed, so I'm gonna take those out right now. You might wanna get some popcorn, this is gonna take a while. And now it should be just a matter of pulling the grill away from the vehicle. So let's see how that goes. There we go easy as pie, just clips right into place and it pops right out. Look at that. That's cool. [MUSIC] Okay, so this here happens to be a grill from an Outer Banks model but obviously it will clip right into this version. Just lineup the pins, everything should snap right into place. Pretty easy really. Now this is not something you're going to be swapping every weekend. But I've got to say they did a great job making it simple to do so Bravo Bronco team. Okay so the Broncos grill is removable But did you know so are the fenders, front and rear as well as the Well, you can see there, don't ruin my surprise. You can take the doors off the fenders come off to check out those videos. We've got them up on YouTube. You're gonna love them. I promise, [MUSIC]

