Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
3:48
Watch Now

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter

Cars
Speaker 1: Ford was the first automaker to announce that it's adopting the North American charging standard last year. So it's fitting that it's also the first to unlock Tesla supercharging network for its drivers. This year we're here with an F-150 Lightning to see how it works. Speaker 1: Now the way that Ford is bringing the North American charging system to its drivers is via this adapter here, which it's offering for free to F-150 Lightning and Mach e drivers@ford.com for a limited time, both [00:00:30] the F-150 Lightning here and Ford's Mustang Mach e top out at just below 150 kilowatts for DC fast charging. So this 250 superchargers should be able to max either out. Expect around 36 minutes to go from a 10 to 80% state of charge, the DC speed sweet spot for the standard range battery, or around 41 minutes if you're specked up to the extended range battery. Now, how much is this going to cost supercharging? Is it free and non Tesla EVs pay more to use the supercharger network than native Tesla [00:01:00] vehicles. That said, the prices are still fairly competitive with other DC fast charging networks that I've used. This station uses on off peak rates that range from around 45 cents per kilowatt hour to around 63 cents. Speaker 1: For non Tesla vehicles during peak hours. Like now four F-150 lightning, you can expect to pay between $31 and 56 bucks for a 10 to 80% charge depending on whether you have the standard or extended range battery and what time you plug in. For the Mach E, you're looking at 22 [00:01:30] to 40 bucks. Tesla offers the monthly $12 and 99 cents supercharging membership for third party EVs. That allows them to charge at the same rates as native models between 33 and 47 cents at this station. At these rates, an F-150 charge drops to between 23 and 43 bucks in the Mach e to 16 to 30. Again, depending on your battery size and what time you plug in, but if you're planning on doing a lot of supercharging, this isn't a terribly bad deal. For context, many other major DC [00:02:00] fast charging networks like EV Go and Electrify America offer similar monthly tiered subscriptions to lock users into lower rates for frequent use. Speaker 1: Now, in order to get your free high speed charge adapter, you'll first need to sign up for a Blue Oval Charge Network account, which is important because that's where you'll put in all of your payment information for plugin charge payments. Once you do that, you'll be able to use the Ford Blue Charge app in order to find a supercharger. The same way you search for any other charger, you go into the search [00:02:30] for chargers, give it a second to think, and it'll bring up the available chargers. And here we see our daily city supercharger there and available stations. We are currently parked at four A right there. And so it tells us that we're going to need an adapter. We click that button and we're ready to rock. Or you can use the Charge Assist app in the dashboard to search for superchargers. That will show you in either locations when a supercharger is available and whether you need an adapter. Speaker 1: So once you've activated in, the app will unlock the [00:03:00] Tesla plug, which you will connect to the Ford high speed charging adapter like so. Now you'll take the whole kit and caboodle and plug it into the CCS port of your Ford vehicle. And because of Plugin charge, you don't need to fiddle with a credit card or mess with a touchscreen or anything. All of your payment information is stored in your Board Blue Oval Charge Network account. You just plug in, wait to charge, unplug, and you're on your way. If you are a Mustang Mach E or F-150 Lightning owner and you're looking to add over 1500 extra DC fast charging points to your [00:03:30] list, head over to ford.com/fast charging adapter to sign up to get yours free until June 30th. And if you're interested in the Lightning or the Mach e, head over to cnet.com. We've got four reviews of both of those EVs.

