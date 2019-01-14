Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
Detroit Auto Show 2019
From article: New Ford Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility is efficient and loaded with tech

Ford's new Police Interceptor Utility is designed to save fuel and lives

Transcript
Transcription not available for Ford's new Police Interceptor Utility is designed to save fuel and lives.
RoadshowAutomobilesFord

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept previews the brand's first all-electric production vehicle

3:10

Checking the tech in the 2019 Lexus UX 200

1:59

2019 Lexus UX 200: A high-style crossover low on performance

3:46

The fastest Jeep in the West: 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

5:19

uConnect still golden in the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2:48

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Navara

1:42

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Ford's new Police Interceptor Utility is designed to save fuel and lives

1:22

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept previews the brand's first all-electric production vehicle

3:10

Nissan IMs EV concept levels up at Detroit Auto Show

2:20

Toyota Supra ends a two-decade hiatus at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show

2:31

2019 Ram HD brings a handsome face, 1,000 lb-ft of torque to Detroit

1:44

2020 Ford Explorer ST is a fast 400-horsepower people mover

2:19

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a 700+ hp assassin

4:31

Elon Musk announces SpaceX layoffs, government shutdown hits website security

1:24

Apple crashes CES and the latest 2019 iPhone leak

16:39

2020 Cadillac XT6 gets unwrapped before the Detroit Auto Show

2:38

2020 Ford Mustang GT500: See and hear the 700+ hp track-ready beast

1:28

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02