Five things you need to know about the Tesla Model 3

Five things you need to know about the Tesla Model 3There's a lot to love about Tesla's hotly anticipated Model 3 electric car.
Transcript
We've just spent a few blissful days testing the future of motoring. And now it's time to share the highlights on Tesla's wonder car, the Model 3. [MUSIC] Though the Model 3 starts at $35,000, the long-range edition which is all you can buy right now actually starts at $44,000 [MUSIC] For your 44,000, you get 310 miles of range on a single charge. That's a boost of 90 over the base car's 220 miles. The Model 3 is a really really nice car to drive. It's quick enough to be fun, agile enough to be engaging, and comfortable enough for longer drives. The main interface is a 15-inch display in the center of the dashboard. And that's about it. There's not even a gauge cluster. [MUSIC] Sadly the interface right now is a bit of a hot mess. You'll constantly be tapping and swiping on that 15 inch display a little too often for our tastes. [MUSIC] Those are the highlights but there's so, so much more to find out about the model 3. So make sure you check out our full review over at the roadshow.com.