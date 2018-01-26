Your video, "Five things you need to know about the Tesla Model 3 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Roadshow

Five things you need to know about the Tesla Model 3

There's a lot to love about Tesla's hotly anticipated Model 3 electric car.
1:23 /
Transcript
We've just spent a few blissful days testing the future of motoring. And now it's time to share the highlights on Tesla's wonder car, the Model 3. [MUSIC] Though the Model 3 starts at $35,000, the long-range edition which is all you can buy right now actually starts at $44,000 [MUSIC] For your 44,000, you get 310 miles of range on a single charge. That's a boost of 90 over the base car's 220 miles. The Model 3 is a really really nice car to drive. It's quick enough to be fun, agile enough to be engaging, and comfortable enough for longer drives. The main interface is a 15-inch display in the center of the dashboard. And that's about it. There's not even a gauge cluster. [MUSIC] Sadly the interface right now is a bit of a hot mess. You'll constantly be tapping and swiping on that 15 inch display a little too often for our tastes. [MUSIC] Those are the highlights but there's so, so much more to find out about the model 3. So make sure you check out our full review over at the roadshow.com.

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: Deep dive: All the tech in the Tesla Model 3
Deep dive: All the tech in the Tesla Model 3
7:22
There's so much different about the Model 3 we had to make a separate video just to walk you through the interior!
Play video
Video: Tesla Model 3 Long Range is great but not quite perfect
Tesla Model 3 Long Range is great but not quite perfect
7:39
Tesla's hyped Model 3 is finally here and we have a full review. Spoiler alert: It's great, but it isn't perfect.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: 2018 Nissan Leaf EV earns 151-mile range from EPA
AutoComplete: 2018 Nissan Leaf EV earns 151-mile range from EPA
1:18
Plus: Volvo claims 20,000 XC40 orders, and Ford's Focus RS becomes Norway's coolest taxi.
Play video
Video: The Ferrari 812 Superfast speaks for itself
The Ferrari 812 Superfast speaks for itself
2:22
There's a lot that can be said about the amazing Ferrari 812 Superfast. Sometimes though, it's better to let that V12 speak for itself.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Apple boosts self-driving car development with more testers
AutoComplete: Apple boosts self-driving car development with more testers
1:22
Plus: Nissan built a set of self-parking slippers, and Hyundai teases the new Santa Fe.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: GM sued over self-driving car crash
AutoComplete: GM sued over self-driving car crash
1:28
Plus: Mercedes nixes US diesel passenger cars, and Daimler and BMW may link up to fight Uber.
Play video
Video: The Carfection team picks their highlights of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
The Carfection team picks their highlights of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
12:09
It was a packed show at Detroit this year. Here are the cars Carfection enjoyed most at the show.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Musk won't earn a salary unless Tesla grows like mad
AutoComplete: Musk won't earn a salary unless Tesla grows like mad
1:41
Plus, Mazda is to build an SUV EV with a Chinese partner, and Detroit pickups lead the USB-C charge.
Play video