Five things you need to know about the Honda Ridgeline

It may be a crossover disguised as a truck, but it should satisfy most folks.
We spent a whole year getting to know the Honda Ridgeline. And here are five things you need to know. It's unibody construction and independent suspension on all four corners make it a more comfortable ride than a traditional truck. Not only is the bed nice and flat, there is a lockable storage compartment big enough for your gear or it can be filled with ice and use it as a cooler for tailgate parties. There isn't a two-speed transfer case, just AWD and a Traction Management System with parameters for Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6, pushing out 280 horsepower and 262lb-ft of torque, all that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. You'll need $29,630 for 2WD base Ridgeline but a top of the line trim with AWD? Well, that will set you back $43,120. That's five things that you need to know Honda's Crossover that acts like a truck, You can check out the full review as well as a deep dive into the tech of a Honda Ridgeland right here on theroadshow.com

