Five things you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Versa
Transcript
Brace yourself, there's a new least expensive car in America, and this 2020 all-new Nissan Versa, well, it's not it.
That's right, Nissan has taken this vehicle so far upmarket that it's no longer America's least expensive offering.
That's all right by me, and it'll be all right by you, too.
Let's check this out and learn five things you need to know.
The outgoing Versa was a rental car staple and felt like it.
This 2020 model features one of the biggest generational changes we've seen in a long time.
If the old model was awkward and frumpy, this new one's styling is crisp and modern, if an awful lot like a shrunken version of every other new Nissan sedan.
It's 2.3 inches lower, 1.8 inches wider, and 1.6 inches longer overall.
The cabin is all new, too, and way less bubbly and plasticky than before.
The old Versa was huge inside but also hugely cheap-feeling.
This new one feels far more premium and includes features like a seven inch reconfigure gauge cluster display, as well as a seven inch touchscreen audio system with available Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
Power comes from a 1.6 liter naturally aspirated four cylinder, tied to either a five speed manual or a continuously variable transmission.
Horsepower is 12% to 122 ponies, and torque is up 7% to 114.
Power delivery is refined and fuss-free, but weirdly the Versa doesn't feel nearly as frisky overall as the company's new Kick Small SVU.
Yes, it's smoother and more sedate, but unfortunately it's also less fun.
There's plenty of advanced Driver Assist systems on tap, including standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and even auto high beams.
blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert around mid level trims and above
[MUSIC]
I mentioned that for 2020 the Versa has given up the crown of America's Most Affordable New Car.
But even with a price hike of around 15%, it's still pretty inexpensive.
Pricing starts at $14,730 for base manual and runs to $18,240 before options and destination.
That means Versa is still a solid value against rivals like the Hyundai Accent, Toyota Yaris and Chevy Sonic.
So in a nutshell that's the 2020 Nissan Versa, it's got way more style, way more safety equipment, and it's better to drive.
Yes, it's more expensive, but it actually manages to feel like a better value.