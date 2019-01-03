Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Navara
There's nothing better than forbidden fruit and that is double true when it comes to trucks.
Nissan flew me out to the gorgeous Moroccan desert to get a taste of a different mid-sized truck.
And here are 5 things that you need to know about the Nissan Navara.
While the Navara is the market equivalent in the rest of the world to our Frontier, it is a very different truck.
There's an available five link suspension in the rear as opposed to the lease springs in the Frontier.
It's offered in a manual transmission, and it comes in a diesel.
And not just one diesel engine, but two.
Both are 2.3 liter four bangers, but the single turbo is good for 160 horsepower and 298 pound feet of torque While a twin turbo ups the ante to a 187 horse power and 331 pound feet of the twist, here were looking at the AT32 built in partnership with Arctic Trucks out of Iceland think of it like the european equivalent of the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison built with the help of American expedition vehicles.
It's full of after market goodies,but it still has the factory warranty.
The 1832 adds a front differential locker to the standard rear locker and larger tires.
Off-road geometry is improved as well with an approach angle of 35 degrees and they through a snorkel on that bad boy for easier water crossings and improved air circulation.
The Frontier hasn't had a major redesign since, get this, 2004.
However, it's still selling well, so Nissan's been pretty slow to replace it.
While the AT32 won't make it to our shores, let's hope some of those Navara components make it on the next gen Frontier whenever that may be.
If you'd like to know more about the Nissan Navara, we've got a full article over on theroadshow.com, so be sure to check it out.
