Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ford Ranger
You guys can't seem to get enough of Ford's new midsize pickup and neither we can we.
So to give you another taste and to bring the rest of you up to speed, here are five things you need to know about the 2019 Ford Ranger.
Now it's new to us but this generation of the Ranger and its T6 platform date back globally to 2011.
We're only just now getting it.
That means that this truck is technically as old as GMC's Colorado and Canyon twins and older than Toyota's Tacoma which got an update in 2016.
Though I'm not sure that truck enthusiast really care about how old their platform is as long as it gets the job done.
And that means that the Ranger shows up in the market with a very healthy after market for off-road parts and upgrades, if your into that sort of thing.
Now the only engine available in the states to the Ranger is Ford's 2.3 liter EcoBoost turbocharged four cylinder engine that makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound feet of torque.
Now that's less horsepower than Ford and GM's V6s But more torque, making this a better all around gasoline engine for those who like to tow occasionally.
Though if you're really serious about towing, you might wanna consider GM's diesel options.
Now the Ranger's 10-speed automatic transmission is borrowed pretty much wholesale from the larger F-150 pickup truck, and it's a good one.
And it's part of the reason why this truck gets such good fuel economy.
You're looking at an EPA estimated 23 miles per gallon combined for 4x2 models.
And only a dropdown to 22 miles per gallon for 4x4s.
That's better than pretty much everything in this class.
Yes, even in the Ridgeline.
Though your mileage may vary.
we've already talked a lot about technology in a separate video.
You'll want to check that out to learn about Think 3 but I want to talk about the Smartguage cluster here.
It's a hybrid digital analog gauge cluster that's customizable to show a lot of information about the truck.
My favourite screen being this off road display that shows you Real-time tilt information in two dimensions, and your steering angle.
But my favorite part it's this little live updating power train that shows you whether you're in 4x4, or 4x2, or even if your differential's locked.
Of course, it's too small to read at a glance, and you probably don't want to be staring at it while you're driving, but it's an adorable little Little details.
Of course, the last thing that you need to know is the price.
The 2019 Ford Ranger starts at 25,395 for the base model and 4x2 configuration.
Of course, upgrades and options like our FX4 Off Road package here can easily push that price into the mid-40s.
You'll find a sweet spot somewhere in the middle.
Be sure to check out our full review for even more details about this sweet truck, as well as how it compares to the competition, over on TheRoadShow.com.
