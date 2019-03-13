Five things you need to know about the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
While much of the world is going towards electrified-powered trains, Dodge is saying Hell no!
They just throw a bunch of power in everything.
And we love them for it.
We got our mitts on the tippy top 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
And here are five things that you need to know.
[UNKNOWN] didn't wanna lose momentum from its really popping [UNKNOWN].
So it took that specially tuned 6.2 liter super charger Charged V8 and put it into a Hellcat and dubbed it the Hellcat Redeye.
Here we've got 797 horse power and 707 pound feet or torque.
If there was ever a car to scare yourself [SOUND] behind the wheel of, this one's it.
And of course, this has got [UNKNOWN] for all those sweet, smoky burnouts, so check it out.
[SOUND] [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Of course, if you wanna keep it clean, there is a launch control that will help you mitigate some of that tire spin.
Both are super-fun, but listen, you have to be judicious.
Because with that [UNKNOWN] lock, it's gonna go through your tires real fast.
And these 12-inch wide Pirelli P Zeros, they're not cheap.
All this power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
And it shoots this bad boy from 0 to 60 miles an hour in 3.4 seconds.
On its way to a top sped of 203 miles an hour.
[LAUGH] It is completely insane.
Now you can dial down the horsepower from 797 to 500 for daily driving and you can also mess around with your shifting, your steering and your transmission parameters, anything from auto to sport to track.
Now you can as well dial back your Your clutch control.
But I recommend keeping that thing on full blast, this thing's got a lot of power.
On the track, it's fine.
With the starting price of just $71,350, the [INAUDIBLE] is one of the best performance bargains out there.
I mean, think about it, that breaks down to about $89 $0.50 per horsepower so compare that to, I don't know, a Lamberigini or a [INAUDIBLE].
That works out to about $400 per horsepower so actually the Dodge is pretty cheap.
You're picking up what I'm throwing down?
Hey, that's five things you need to know about the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
But here's a bonus thing.
When you buy one, you get a full day of professional driving instruction at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving.
Trust me, you're gonna need it.
