Five things you need to know about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
Transcript
[MUSIC]
We spent some time in the updated 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 and here are five things you need to know about this luxury SUV.
For 2018, Land Rover's flagship SUV gains re-styled headlights, hood, grill, bumpers and wheels, while new seats insides are wider and are capable of more recline to up comfort The biggest news comes on the infotainment front with a new Touch Pro Duo system featuring dual 10-inch center touchscreens to control navigation, a great sounding 19-inch speaker Meridian audio set up, wi-fi hot spot, and bluetooth.
Landrover says a software update for Apple car play and Android auto capabilities is coming in the near future.
Our tester was fitted with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 with 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque that returns an estimated 22 miles per gallon in the city and 28 miles per gallon on a highway when working with an eight speed automatic transmission.
Initial throttle response is muted a tippen, but does pull hard from 1,800 rpm's on.
A standard air suspension system gives the Range Rover an incredibly well cushioned ride but even with the car in dynamic mode, there's noticeable body roll when entering turns.
Once a car takes a set, it will take curves in a confident enough manner on the 20-inch all season Pirelli tires.
The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 starts at $97,045 which includes $995 for destination.
With options, our tester rang in at $108,040.
And that was five things you need to know about Land Rover's updated flagship luxury SUV.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
RoadshowSUVsLand Rover
Up Next
Roadshow's long-term 2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bidding farewell
4:54
Breaking down the tech in the 2018 Land Rover Discovery
3:19
2018 Land Rover Discovery: Can it climb Truck Hill?