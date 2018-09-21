5 things you need to know about the 2018 BMW 4 Series
Transcript
It's always a good day when you get to spend some time in a Beamer, especially one as smart looking as the 2018 BMW 4 Series.
So sit on back because I've got five things that you need to know.
[MUSIC]
Now, the first thing I wanna call out is this absolutely gorgeous Snapper Rocks metallic blue paint.
I mean, look at it, look at how it contrasts with the red of the tail light.
I love it so much, it's so good.
But that name, Snapper Rocks.
Sounds like some kind of lobster-fronted heavy metal band.
The 4 series is available with two different engine options, as well as your choice of all wheel drive or rear wheel drive, plus your choice of manual or automatic transmission.
But the one I'm in this week has got the smaller two liter turbocharged engine, and I'm kicking it old school with rear wheel drive and a six speed manual.
[MUSIC]
Now when it comes to the IDrive system, its pretty easy to use although there are a lot of menus and submenus so just get ready for that.
For smart phone integration, there is Apple Car Play, but you're gonna have to pay $300 for the privilege.
And sorry, Android Auto users, you're not on the list.
[MUSIC]
Now obviously going with the manual transmission certainly does up the fun quotient a bit, but it does do a number on your available tech.
Adaptive cruise control, yeah you can't do that with a manual.
And if you want it in the automatic it is a pricey $1200 standalone option.
[MUSIC]
The 2018 BMW 430i starts at $43,300 with rear wheel drive and the manual Dual transmission, but that price can go up into the stratosphere pretty quickly.
The options on my test are kept in check, so I'm looking in the low $50,000, but if you fully load this sucker up and you're closer Starts at 60,000 bucks.
[MUSIC]
Well, that's five things you need to know about the BMW four series.
So what do you think?
Would you buy one?
I think for me I'd probably bump up to the larger engine in the 4040i.
Just want a little bit more power.
But I've got a full review of this guy plus a whole bunch of pictures over on theroadshow.com.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowCoupesBMW
Up Next
High fashion, mild hybrid: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 with EQ...
6:58
Off-roading with the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4
5:17
Getting dirty in the 2019 Ford Ranger
5:18
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX
3:54
Five more things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt
2:30
2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure
5:35
A ride on public streets in Waymo One
6:08
2019 Toyota RAV4: America's favorite SUV is now even better
6:56
5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition
1:13
Room for improvement: Toyota Entune 3.0 in the 2019 Corolla Hatchback