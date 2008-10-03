Your video, "Ferrari California "
Ferrari California

Ferrari's first retractable hardtop. For posers only?
[ Car speeding ] ^M00:00:06 [ Music ] ^M00:00:10 >> Ferrari's new California joins their stable with an integrated folding hard top. They're first. You can also spot this guy quickly by its simple dual round tail lights. The power comes from their 4.3-liter, 460 horsepower V-8 with Ferrari's first use of direct injection. Power goes up through a seven-speed dual clutch automated manual transmission, but we also hear there will be a manual gearbox on the build sheet when this car goes on the market in early '09. Now some will say this car is a poser Ferrari with its folding top and automated gearbox, but they'll only have about four seconds or so to blurt it out before the California has hit sixty from a standing stop and is gone. ^M00:00:56 [ Music ]

