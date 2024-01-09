Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference 5:38 Watch Now

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference

Jan 9, 2024 Auto Tech

Speaker 1: Welcome to CES and welcome to Honda, Speaker 2: The new Honda zero three. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the salon and Space hub. The future EV Honda will create under the concept of thin life and wise will enable us to transcend the constraint EV currently face as thick, heavy vehicles and argument the possibilities [00:00:30] of EVs. For these eeb models, we will adopt new H mark design exclusively for these three. This new me expresses our corporate attitude of going beyond our origin and constantly pursuing new challenges and advancements. Speaker 3: Thin light and wise is the approach Honda has established for EV development. [00:01:00] After going back to zero, we will augment design potential, including styling with a low vehicle height and realizing excellent air dynamic performance. This will be achieved by utilizing a thin, dedicated EV platform to create a low floor height. We'll realize sport driving and electricity [00:01:30] efficiency performance that defy the established beliefs people have about EVs, and we will realize Honda Original software, we defined mobility products by leveraging the knowledge Honda has amassed to date, and by making costs wiser through the advancement of intelligent technologies, our thin [00:02:00] light and wise EVs will offer five key values. One, artistic design that evokes resonance. Two, autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems that ensures safety and peace of mind. Three, a space for people made possible by the Internet of things and connected [00:02:30] technologies. Four, joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle. Speaker 3: Five, outstanding electricity efficiency performance. We envision that Space Hub will become a mobility product, which will stimulate the creativity of customers and expand their life's potential. [00:03:00] Space Hub offers customers space they can enjoy freely to immediately hustle what they want to do. Such a space will become a hub that connects people generating mutual understanding or resonance with each other. We hope you will resonate with the future we envision for this saloon model. In addition [00:03:30] to steer by wire, we have further advanced the motion management system based on technologies amassed through the development of Honda's original robotics technologies. Speaker 3: This contributes to realizing control at the wheel of the driver in various driving situations. The combination of low height [00:04:00] of the zero cities together with aerodynamic technologies honed through top level motor sports will deliver high level dynamic performance. In the upcoming era of autonomous driving, we will offer a luxurious experience by having two options, namely safe and comfortable, autonomous driving, and fascinating joy of driving. [00:04:30] In addition, many customers are concerned about charging time and battery degradation for EVs. For the zero sea models to be launched in the late 2020s, first charging from 15% to 80% will be shortened to about 15 minutes. In the meantime, by applying a battery system control [00:05:00] technology, we'll limit the degradation of battery capacity and strive to achieve a rate of less than 10 months, 10% after 10 years of use. Speaker 2: Finally, a production model based very close on this concept will come first to the US and then around the world in 2026. Please stay tuned. Thank you for being [00:05:30] with us today. We hope you enjoyed our zero series at CES 2024. Thank you very much.