Don't buy a new car, upgrade yours

Got an older car you wish wasn't so old.
Don't buy another one.
Upgrade what you've got.
I've got the top five list of tech toys that are gonna make your car feel young again.
I'm gonna rank these by usefulness, not [UNKNOWN] and we worked in conjunction with our friends at Crutchfield.
To make sure we know what's trending, here we go.
Number five is a remote starter kit.
You can graph these on to your car.
I start this one pretty low though, because a lot of cars in the last ten years include this from the factory.
And in a lot of climates, this isn't all that compelling.
However, these kits often come with an advanced security system, and possibly even at a push button starter to your car.
However, I consider that last part to be a little bit of gimmickry that's against my list.
And I've never found one of those kits that adds a push button to come from a major name which makes me nervous dealing with such a key function of your car, go with the one without the button.
Number four is the venerable amp and speaker upgrade.
Now, why do I rank this relatively low?
Because carmaker audio systems have gotten.
Remarkably better in the last 20 years.
They've also gotten more proprietary.
It's harder to pump a new stereo in because you've got to get a dash kit to make it fit the molded console in many cases, and you also have to get some adapters to keep your steering wheel buttons working.
All of those are available, but the other factor is the last ten years or so of our love of MP3s and streams.
Have proven we basically have 10 years anyway.
Number three is the DASH CAM.
Now these are fairly niche compared to AMP and speaker upgrades, but I think here you'll be getting in front of an interesting trend.
There are There are basic dash cams that cost 10s of dollars and record what's outside the windshield all the time for future retrieval and play that are smart dash cams that are connected so you can view them from anywhere retrieve those clips via a smartphone.
They can also call 911 or emergency authorities in the major collision and they can also give you driver alerts based on what they see out the windshield machine vision Basically a passive driver assistant system.
If you can't have me as your co-pilot, this is your next best thing.
Number two is the rear camera, hardly cutting edge tech, but there are scads of cars on the road, and probably in your driveway, that are just old enough, to lack one of these.
And there is nothing on my list you'll use, as often.
And is this valuable, it can actually save lives.
Now you may see some wireless dash cams that look pretty sexy.
They show up an image on an app on your phone.
That sounds pretty cool except they often have latency and they have to find Fight with all that clutter on your phone for you to see them immediately.
I went askew those and our friends at Crutchfield agree instead go for the cheaper but harder to install wired rear camera.
It's worth the effort of running that wire through your car to have something that is excellent performance and dead reliable The court field team also points out there's a trend of add on rear cameras designed for specific vehicles.
Look at this one that replaces a BMW trunk handle, with one that has a camera built in.
Or this one, that replaces the license plate light on a cayman and also has a built in camera.
What does the image show up?
Well, probably on number one.
Which is a new head unit featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There's nothing you can do that is as revolutionary in your cabin as adding one of these.
Lets face it, all we really want is our phone in the dash, right?
These do that, but in a way that is safe, and useful on the road.
Now as you shop for one of these, the folks that Crutchfield recommend, you don't get too obsessed on having one that has a wireless connection, between your phone and the head unit.
They're out there, they're very sexy.
But they say they can be a little genki and i concur in my experience you're coming in a plug your phone into a cable any way to charge.
It so take advantage of that cable to also be the data connection.
That's a real robust way to go.
And note a new head unit with one of these big screens and Android Auto and Car Play is also a home for the other things on my list of screen for that weard camera to show up on all the connections you need to go into a better amp that feeds better speakers.
This is the hub to all your spokes.
To make your car feel a whole lot fresher.
Remember, all these upgrades combined can cost less than the first year's depreciation on a new car.
