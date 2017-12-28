Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Honda Civic HatchbackThe infotainment system isn't Honda's latest, but it's still capable enough for your average driver.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Let's talk about attacking the 2017 Honda civic cash back, the system utilizes a touch screen as you can tell as remove the volume knob and replaced it with a terrible slider thing that is about the opposite of intuitive. Thankfully there are plenty of steering wheels control that take up that mantle. The navigation screen let's you pinched in and zoo like a smart phone. And a simple tap will drop a pin that you can then navigate to if that's not really what you're looking for. You can also search for points of interest. Either using Honda's built-in library or by manually searching and using the Internet. Accessing the audio from the home screen first asks you to select an input which is kind of annoying when you're already in the middle of a song. You can access AM, FM, Sirius XM, USB input, Bluetooth, or Pandora but Pandora requires a phone and Internet connection in order to work. Again a lack of volume knob means you're better off working with the steering wheel controls. The info tile shows your average fuel economy, as well as a history of your previous trips. Honda also offers a companion app for its infotainment system. It's called Honda Link. It lets you do things like schedule a service appointment or take the nav destination from your phone and send it directly to the head unit. At the bottom right of the infotainment screen is something called App List. Tap it and you have access to random apps like a calculator or a web browser. You can add more via USB drive tucked away here in the center console, but most of them require an internet connection in order to work. Finally there's Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Just plugging your smart phone, and the tile will appear on the bottom left of the home screen, eventually. There it is just tap it and you're in the Apple carplay environment. In order to back out just hit the Honda tile and you return to your natural environment. If one screen isn't enough for you thankfully there is a second in the gauge cluster. If you want to count down on distraction you can look at most of your info settings using the configurable gauge screen which is access via all of the buttons here on the left-side of the steering wheel Touch down on the direction and you can pretty much look at everything with just a couple of thumb taps. And that's a brief tech walkthrough of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback.