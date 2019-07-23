Checking the tech in the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon

Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome inside of the 2019 Arteon for a rundown of the technology features packed inside of Volkswagen's stylish flagship. For infotainment, all 2019 Arteons get an eight inch touchscreen display. In this SEL model, it runs a Discovery Media interface that's simple to use with large selectable tile icons. And secondary menus that automatically appear as your finger approaches the screen. It's flanked by volume and tuning knobs, which I'm always super happy to see. And flush mount of buttons to quickly get you to the most commonly used menus. The down side is that the glass screen is a magnet for fingerprints and dust. The SEL system comes with a navigation system that is very fast to calculate routes, an eight speaker audio setup, satellite radio, Bluetooth, and can run Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. Springing for the SEL model also gets you Volkswagen's excellent 12.3 inch digital cockpit gauge cluster with its crystal clear, high resolution, reconfigurable screen. When it comes to power points to charge phones or Whatever other electronics they already on has two USB ports and a 12 volt outlet with an easy reach up front, while people in the surprisingly spacious backseat will have to take turns hooking up to the single 12 volter on the back of the center council. There's also a fair amount of standard safety tech pack into the SCL including adaptive cruise control for Collision Warning with automatic emergency braking Blind-spot monitoring for three across traffic alert and a backup camera. Advanced driving aids like Lane Keeping Assist park assist with front and rear distance sensors, automatic high beams and a 360-degree camera are available. But to get those you're gonna have to step up to the top of the line [UNKNOWN] SEL premium 4MOTION model. Bottle. And now, let's look at all the technology features found inside of this 2019 Arteon SEL R-Line. If you wanna check out an in-depth review of this sharp-looking VW, make sure to visit theroadshow.com. [MUSIC]
From review: 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
