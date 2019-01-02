Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota Tacoma

[MUSIC]
Trucks aren't usually the techies segment in the auto industry, but the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport has plenty to talk about.
So let's dive in and check the tech.
Starting at the bottom here, we have a cheese style wireless phone charger.
Unlike most wireless charges in cars, this one comes with a switch so you can turn it off and store a bunch of junk there when you're not charging your phone.
Next to the switch for the wireless charger is this sole USB Port that can be accessed from the front of the vehicle.
There's also an aux port underneath it if you're a little more old school in your music playing.
Then that's not the only USB port in the truck, there are also two 2.1 amp charging only ports right here in the center arm rest.
Now my tester also came with an $800 package that included blind spot monitoring, and rear parking sensors.
Both of them can be turned on and off by the two switches just next to the USB port.
Now finally we move to the infotainment system.
On this tester it is a 7-inch Entune infotainment system which sadly lacks both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Now the screen you'll probably interact with most often is the home screen.
This is a tiled layout that lets you see several different things at once and its configurable.
For me I can see the music that is currently playing, the weather in my location and this small map for navigation.
Now if you want to dig deeper into the infotainment system just hit the apps button here on the left and then that will give you everything that you could possibly need.
Now first up is navigation.
Pretty straight forward.
Like in every other car you get a map and you're allowed to input a designation to actually get somewhere You can do that by looking for point of Interest, searching previous destinations or just manually inputting an address.
Next is audio and this in tune system we have not only FM and AM but also serious XM radio as well as media that can be streamed via either bluetooth or the USB port up front.
Next up is your phone that allows you to do anything you normally do on your phone.
You can look up your contacts, your call histories, your favorites or just input a number right there on the screen.
Down here at the bottom we have eco which let's me look at me fuel economy both present and past.
In addition to looking at what most most recent trips fuel economy was I can pull up a whole historical record of all my past and MPG readings.
Next to that, we have traffic which operates on the Sirius XM antenna.
Not only does it give me a list of all the garbage traffic that's happening in my area and there's plenty of it.
It also lets me look at a predictive traffic map that estimates how bad my commute will be depending on where I'm going Next up is weather, also operating on the Sirius data stream.
Not only can I look up the current weather where I am, but I can search the national weather data for just about any city I want.
Lastly, we have maintenance, which might be the most thorough digital logbook for maintenance I've ever seen.
One quick tap gives you a variety of categories, whether it's your engine oil, your tire rotation, your brake pad, or your wiper.
Clicking on one allows me to see the last time the part was installed and how long the system estimates it'll take before it has to be replaced again.
And that's it for the tech in the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport.
