Checking the tech in the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel

Welcome to the cockpit of the 2019 months to CX five signature diesel for a rundown of all the technology features stuffed inside of this nicely trimmed cabin.
Infotainment in the CX five signature falls into the hands of monster connect that uses a seven inch center touchscreen and rotary jog down on the center council to control navigation.
Attend speaker Bose audio setup.
Satellite radio, Bluetooth and is finally Apple car play and Android auto capable.
What you still won't find however if a WiFi hotspot.
While Mazda connects menus are simple enough you can tell that it's a bit down on computing power.
At startup the system takes ages to boot up with satellite radio usually taking its sweet time to start playing.
And then switching between different menu screens is often on the slow side.
Options charge phones are not in short supply inside of the CX 5. You won't find a wireless charge pad but you will find two USB ports and to 12 OL it's in front while people and back have a pair of 2.1 amp USB ports mounted in the center armor.
For safety, the CX-5 Signature comes standard with adaptive cruise, with stop and go, forward collision warning, with automatic braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, with lane keep assist, parking sensors, front and rear, and a heads up display.
There's also a 360 degree backup camera in the signature trim.
That is always a nice thing to have when backing into and out of parking spaces.
Unfortunately, it's not a very good one, with poor resolution and clarity.
And that was a check of all the technology features you'll find inside of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 signature diesel if you wanna see a full review of this torquey small crossover a SUV make sure to head over the roadshow.com.
