Checking the tech in the 2019 Lexus UX 200

[MUSIC]
Welcome to the cabin of the 2019 UX200 luxury, for a look at all the technology goodies packed inside of the Lexus' new Small Crossover SUV.
Being a Lexus, the remote touch interface is here to make infotainment selections, and a 10.2 inch center screen, which isn't a touch screen.
So you have to use the controller or the steering wheel controls.
Hard button shortcuts do help make getting to the commonly used menus easier, but overall the system's still among the most distracting and frustrating ones to use on the market.
So when it comes to entering destinations into this luxury, trim-level standard navigation system, it takes a bit longer and is a pain in the ****.
Also standard is an eight speaker audio setup wi-fi hotspot for up to five devices, Amazon Alexa capabilities, and Apple CarPlay.
For you Android Auto users.
Sadly, Lexus still hasn't adopted that platform.
One thing that Lexus didn't skimp on are our powerpoints to juice some dying smart devices.
Front passengers have two 2.1AMP USB ports and a 12 volt power outlet and on this car, there is an optional wireless charge pad installed.
Then for the passengers in the back, there is another two USB ports located on the rear of the center console.
For safety, all UXs come standard with Lexus safety system 2.0 package.
That includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with lane tracing assist, lane departure warning with lane keep assist and, Roadside assist, which I really like to know the speed limit at all times.
And finally this luxury USS comes standard with blind spot monitoring.
Helping to make up for the hampered over the shoulder visibility caused by the USS stylish but thicker seat covers.
And that was a walk through of all the media and safety tech features packed inside Alexa's new gateway luxury crossover.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowSUVsLexus
Up Next
2019 Lexus UX 200: A high-style crossover low on performance
3:46
The fastest Jeep in the West: 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
5:19
uConnect still golden in the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2:48
5 things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Navara
1:42
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport: Not a great lifestyle enhancer
5:35
Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota Tacoma
3:19
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra
1:35
Checking the tech in the 2019 Cadillac XT4
3:35
2019 Cadillac XT4: Style, features and luxury
5:04
High fashion, mild hybrid: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 with EQ...