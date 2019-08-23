Checking the tech in the 2019 Lexus LS 500h

[MUSIC]
Welcome to the gorgeous cabin of the 2019 Lexus LS500H for a look at all the technology equipment found inside of this hybridized large luxury sedan.
In the LS infotainment features are taken care of by the Inform Interface displayed on the 12.3 inch center screen.
Since it's not a touch screen, controls primarily fall to the remote touchpad on the center console.
Which I've gone on a record a number of times saying that it's my least favorite system in the auto industry today.
It's very distracting us rolling down the road, particularly here having a lot of screen real estate to cover to make selections.
The screen itself does have respect to a resolution with aging visuals though.
The Alice's informed system is packed with a hearty helping of features including an embedded navigation system, satellite radio and Wi Fi hotspot, For 2019 Amazon Alexa integration and Apple Carplay were also added.
I'm sorry to say that [UNKNOWN] Users like me are out of luck as in from still does not support Android Auto.
And for Tunes a 12-speaker unit comes standard with the 500H, but this particular car is equipped with an optional 23 speaker Mark Levinson setup that sounds fantastic Charge options for smart devices are also adequate in the LS.
While you won't find a wireless charge pad anywhere, there are 212 outlets and two USB with an easy reach to people in front and back.
There's another 12 volt or and two Two 2.1 amp USB ports.
For safety, all LS-500 Hs come with radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane tracing assist, bilnd-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, road sign assist, and automatic high beams.
This particular car is also equiped with the available Lexus Safety System Plus A package.
That adds forward collision warning with automatic braking, pedestrian detection and front-traffic alert, and lane-change assist.
That when used with the radar cruise control can steer the car into the next lane if it's all clear.
A 360 back up camera is also equipped in the LS.
Finally, this LS is outfitted with a big old 24" colour HUD that projects navigation, audio and vehicle speed information on the windshield, to help reduce "eyes off the road" time.
Now's a lap of the infotainment and safety tech goodies found inside of this 2019 Lexus LS 500H.
For in depth review of this cushy hybrid flagship sedan, make sure to head over to TheRoadShow.com.
