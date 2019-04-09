Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
The 2019 Hyundai Kona electric isn't all that different from the regular Hyundai Kona and the same can be said for its tech.
Nevertheless, let's check it out.
Now the majority of the Hyundai Kona's tech is contained here on the central infotainment screen.
The bottom two trims make do with seven inch screens but this bad boy gets upgraded to an eight inch touchscreen.
When you first put up the car, you met with the home screen, which offers kinds top down overview from the majority of the system.
You have a map here on the left, your music on the right and the few extra menus underneath to help you navigates to some specific things that are available on the regular cona.
Then we [INAUDIBLE] we'll talk about the most interesting part first, which is this little EV button here on the home screen.
Tap that and you get to a screen that you don't get in a regular Kona because, fun fact that Kona is not electric.
It shows you not only a map of the max distance you can go based on how much charge you have left, it also allows you to look at the energy information for your battery and set limits for your charging.
It also allows you to do charge management, say you have the car plugged in all night but you only want to run into this certain hour.
You can set it to run then and you can also have the cabin preconditioned to that certain time.
So if you wake up in the middle of the winter and you're cold and you hop into your car, sorry, nice and warm for you.
Now let's get back to the regular kind of tech that you can also find in the vanilla comment.
From the home screen a quick tap to the left takes you to the map, which is, believe it or not, a map that will help you navigate from place to place.
So you can search for POIs or you can used stored locations.
It's Pretty much as [UNKNOWN] as your normal navigation system.
Now if you're tired of staring at a map and you'd rather be interested in what's on the radio, quick tap to the right of the home page will take you to your radio and media section.
You can go through the USB input down here or you can stream through Bluetooth or there are a bunch of radio options, your standard AM, FM, HD radio, Sirius XM, all that jazz.
Now everything else is just a little bit further off the beaten path, but if you click the All Menus button, it will basically give you all of the apps you could possibly choose from.
In addition to the other stuff that you've already seen, like your music, your nav or your EV settings You can also get your phone access here, you can look at your data services which provide both HD radio and Sirius XM based data such as weather and doppler radar and stocks, sports, pretty much anything you need to keep up with on the go.
Now last little bit of tech we have to talk about is right here on the gauge cluster which is a little bit different than your average Kona cluster because, well, this is a little bit different than your average Kona.
Over on the left you have a power and charge meter to let you know whether you're giving in the beans, or letting off and letting the regen braking take control and giving you a little bit of that mileage back.
Over on the right you have a pretty standard battery gauge that Acts just like a fueld gauge, let's you know when you can drive, when you can't drive, yeah pretty standard stuff.
Smacked in at the middle is an eco-gauge that kind of borrows from the power in charge but tells you how well you're doing versus like an ecological recommendation to make sure that you're not really giving out the juice and you try to maximize the efficiency of the battery more so than just you know, dozing all over the darn place, And just off to the right of that is a small series of adjustable menus that looks at things like your consumption info, your trip meters, your digital speedometer in case the other one that's there isn't good enough and also a driving style menu that tells you how economical your driving is, or normal, or in my case, aggressive.
Sorry.
And that's it for the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Kona electric.
Not a whole lot here but at the same time it is everything you need.
