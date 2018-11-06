Checking the tech in the 2019 Honda Pilot Elite

[MUSIC]
Welcome to the 2019 Honda pilot elite.
For look at all the technology features packed into this three will crossover.
For 2019 a new display audio system with a crisp looking eight inch touch screen handles infotainment.
It's responsive to commands and quick to page between the various menu screens which some cells are intuitive to work through.
The system controls navigation, a 10 speaker audio set up, wi-fi hotspot, blue tooth, and it's both apple car play and android auto capable.
But the best update of all is the addition of a physical volume knob.
Thank you for that Honda.
To prevent the kids in back from annoying each other, the Elite comes standard with an entertainment center that, itself, has been updated for 2019 with a larger 10.2 inch screen.
Since a [UNKNOWN] is a big crossover inside, it may be difficult for people seated up front to speak to someone that's in the third row when driving.
To solve that, Honda has come up with a cabin talk feature that allows the people in the front to be heard over the speakers Or the rear entertainment system's wireless headphones.
To power up things like phones and tablets, there's a ton of charge options inside of the Pilot.
Up front there is a wireless charge pad, 2 USB ports, and 2 12 volt outlets.
While people in the back also have two USB ports, and a two prong power outlet on the back of the center console.
For safety all Pilots come standard with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
This elite also features blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, which is always handy in parking lots.
One disappointing thing about the Pilot is that it's not available with a 360 degree camera.
It is, however, equipped with a multi-view rearview camera, but the image quality of it is far from good.
And that's a run down of all the tech features found inside of the updated 2019 Honda Pilot Elite.
