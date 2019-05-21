Checking the tech in the 2019 Honda Civic Sedan

[MUSIC]
Welcome to the cabin of the refreshed 2019 Honda Civic Touring for a walk-through of all the technology features found inside And of this small sedan.
Taking care of infotainment is an updated display audio system that offers the expected items in this range topping civic trim.
It's got an embedded navigation a serviceable 10 speaker audio setup, Bluetooth, and is capable of running both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
The changes come in the additional physical shortcut buttons in place of the old touch sense controls that weren't super responsive to get to all the common menus, and thankfully, the addition of a normal volume knob.
Sadly, the system itself still takes a noticeable second or two to switch between the different menu screens.
Another knock against the Civic are the number of power points inside.
On the lower tier of the center stack, there's a 1.5 amp USB port and a 12-volt outlet that you can run cords to through a nifty pass through to keep things from not looking too cluttered inside.
And then there is a 1 amp USB port in the center under the cup holders and that's about it.
Backseat passengers don't have easy access to any power sources on the back of the center console which is disappointing.
When it comes to safety no matter the trim, All civics comes standard with the Honda Sensing group of technologies that add adaptive cruise control.
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Lane departure warning with lane keep assist.
And automatic high beams.
All Civics also come with a multi-angle review camera with passable image resolution, while this [UNKNOWN] also get a nifty lane watch system that displays an image of the right blind spot when the right turn signal is activated.
Thing is, you're still going to have to rely on your mirrors or shoulder checks for your left blindspot because a full blindspot monitoring system isn't available.
And that was a lap of all the infotainment and safety technology features found inside of this 2019 Hoda Civic touring.
If you want to check out a full review of this updated sedan, make sure to head over to the roadshow.com.
