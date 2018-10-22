Checking the tech in the 2019 Dodge Challenger

Your video,
The 2019 Dodge Challenger has one of the better touchscreens that you can buy in a new car today, the UConnect entertainment system.
Let's check out all the tech inside this muscle car.
This version of Uconnect has an 8.4 inch touch screen that is bright, easy to read at a glance and which responds instantly to my inputs.
You navigate though it using these big shortcut buttons along the bottom.
I can easily jump between settings for the radio, media or climate controls.
There's also a whole page of apps for things like controlling the wi-fi hotspot option or for going into the cars driving modes.
Along with the driving modes, there's all sorts of pages of gauges for information on the cars engine and performance.
The integrated navigation system works quite well.
You can use pinch to zoom to go in and out on the maps too, and it's pretty responsive when you do There's also a menu of course for pairing your phone over bluetooth.
And if you don't like using the built in interface, you can always connect via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The instrument cluster is a full color affair.
With all sorts of options for monitoring the cars performance.
You can start here with this big digital speedometer.
Which is very useful in a car with 485 horsepower.
Then I can do down one page for basic vehicle information, things like tire pressures and the temperatures of all the various fluids in the engine.
Going down another step, because this is a performance car, there are all sorts of gauges for measuring your acceleration times, seeing your G forces.
There's even an option that tells you how fast this car is going, which tells me that someone at some point drove this car 117 miles an hour.
The instrument cluster also has more boring things like fuel economy and trip computer gauges as well.
And that's a rundown of all the technology inside the 2019 Dodge Challenger.
For a full review of this performance car, check out theroadshow.com.
