Cadillac
From review: 2019 Cadillac CT6
$50,495.00

Checking the tech in the 2019 Cadillac CT6

Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to the 2019 Cadillac CTS six premium luxury for a run through of all technology features crammed into his big old luxury sedan. Infotainment is improved for 2019 with Caddie's latest cue system finally making its way into the CT 6. The touchpad is out and has been replaced by a rotary dial, flanked by physical shortcut buttons similar to the interfaces found in the European's. That's good because it's responsive and intuitive to work through everything on the crisp 10.2 inch touch screen. CUE controls a bunch of things including an easy to use navigation system, 4G LTE Wi-fi hotspot, both Apple car play and android auto capabilities, bluetooth and a crazy Bose Panaray audio system, with 34 speakers. It's a $3,700 option on the CT6 but considering how much optional high-end sound systems can cost in the European competition The pan array's system's price tag doesn't seem too excessive, An optional rear seat entertainment system with dual power retractable and tilting seatback screens also in this car with an HDMI and USB ports to play movies, shows, or whatever. People in back can also control the CT-6's audio systems through it. For power options, the 2019 CT6 has a bigger wireless charging pad up front, along with one USB-C and one USB-A port in the center armrest. Then in back, there's one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and a 12 volt outlet. On the safety front, know this particular CT6 isn't equipped with super cruise, but it does have forward collision warning with low speed automatic emergency braking. Blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, and a heads up display. Finally, the CT6's camera game has improved with a nice and clear high-definition 360 degree camera, and a second generation rear camera mirror that now features zoom and tilt adjustment. And that was a look at all of the tech features inside the updated 2019 Cadillac CT6 premium luxury. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
