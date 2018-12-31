Roadshow Originals

Checking the tech in the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage. The newest sports car from the famous British company. Let's check out all the tech that's packed inside this beautiful coupe. Now, if you're familiar with luxury cars, you may recognize this eight-inch infotainment screen as well as the rotary controller and touchpad down here. Aston Martin has an agreement to use Mercedes-Benz electronics in its cars, so the command infotainment system that you may recognize from a C class is what's featured in this Vantage. [MUSIC] Now before you complain about Aston parts sharing with another manufacturer consider this, older Aston entertainment systems were not so great. Whereas Command is really nicely polished. Using this entertainment system is really straightforward. Starting here on the navigation screen, I can zoom in or out by scrolling the dial. Nudging it down gives me more option menus. And then when I nudge it up, I can jump to other functions. I can go over to the radio, for instance, over to the media menu for playing things like USB music. Or I can go over to the phone setting for bluetooth connectivity, although it's worth noting there's no support for Apple Car Player or Android Auto. Now there are two ways to interact with this infotainment system. I prefer using the rotary knob. You can twist it to scroll through menus, nudge it up and down, and left or right. But you can also use this touch tad were you can swipe back and forth theres back buttons and a short cut buttons. In fact using this touch pad you can even write letters and numbers if your entering somebody's name in your bluetooth contact or entering and address in the navigation system Ahead of me is a full digital instrument cluster. In the center, a big tachometer with a digital speedometer. At the left, gauges for my fuel level, the coolant temperature, and if you're in track mode the oil temperature as well. On the right of the display is a reconfigurable trip computer that, again, might be familiar if you've seen it in similar Mercedes models. I can start by going into the trip menu and looking at things like my fuel range and my fuel economy. I can scroll down and look at some navigation directions while I'm driving. Or see what's playing on the radio. And of course you can scroll down and access the telephone and even some settings menus as well. Standard safety technology on this car includes a 360-degree camera system, parking sensors of the self-park feature, and blind spot monitoring. But you won't find features like pre-collision braking or adaptive cruise on this model. And that's a rundown of all the tech you'll find inside the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage. For a full review of this sports car, be sure to visit theroadshow.com
RoadshowCar Culture

Tech Shows

