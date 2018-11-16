Checking the tech in the 2018 Nissan Kicks

[BLANK_AUDIO]
Welcome to a tech check interview decidedly limited technology of the 2018 Nissan Kicks.
Why so limited?
Well this is an entry level subcompact crossover that costs less that $18000.
Don't expect miracles, you all.
Now having said that, Nissan is doing a really good job of kind of keeping up with the rest of the world in terms of infotainment.
Standard is a seven inch touch screen that is running Nissan Connect.
It's more streamlined than before and I do have the option of customizing my home page, which is pretty cool.
However, navigation is not an option at all.
But Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on mid trims and above.
Now this actually makes sense for me.
So I mean, they're going after a younger market.
They're assuming that those customers already have a smartphone, so why have factory navigation?
Frankly, I'm not even that young, and I agree with it.
Other than that the system is really simple.
I've got satellite radio and Bluetooth pairing, and I've got three USB ports.
One in the front and two for rear passengers that are charge only.
And when comes to drivers' aids, yeah, those are really limited.
Did as well, although forward emergency braking is standard across all trim lines.
Bring it up to mid-trim and you've got blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the top-of-the-line SR gets a 360 degree camera.
If you want those advanced drivers aides like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, sorry, not here.
Go get yourself a Toyota CHR Hey, if you wanna hear more about the 2018 Nissan Kicks I've got a full review including words, pictures and video all over on the theroadshow.com.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowAuto TechNissan
Up Next
2018 Nissan Kicks: A quirky new crossover has some smooth moves
4:49
2020 Toyota Corolla sedan boasts bolder styling, more features
2:38
Smart and smart: Genesis Connected tech in the 2019 G70
3:05
2019 Genesis G70: A subtly sharper sport sedan
5:15
2019 Audi A8 L: A technological tour de force
6:56
Checking the MMI Touch Response Tech in the 2019 Audi A8
5:49
2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum: Large and luxurious
5:47
Checking Volkswagen's Car-Net infotainment in the 2018 Passat
2:42
2018 Volkswagen Passat: An aging contender
3:53
Checking the 2019 Lincoln Navigator's Sync 3 infotainment tech