Checking the tech in the 2018 Ford Mustang GT

Ford
Checking the tech in the 2018 Ford Mustang GTFord's responsive Sync 3 system infotainment system brings navigation, a rocking sound system and a Wi-Fi hotspot to the latest Mustang.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to the 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium for a lap of all its technology equipment. For its familiar Sync3 system with an 8 inch touchscreen, handles all infotainment functions. Here it means intuitive, features plain but crisp graphics, and carries out commands in short order. This car also features an optional navigation system that quickly calculates routes. A 12 speaker Shaker Audio system. And 4G wi-fi hotspot for up to 10 devices. If you're someone who doesn't like SYNC 3 for whatever reason, it does offer you a way out with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities to hand infotainment controls to your smartphone. And to juice up phones there are two powerports and two USB ports. Upping safety are a standard rear-view camera and rear parking sensors, while adaptive cruise control, Ford collision warning with automatic braking, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. And lane keep assist are options. For 2018, the Mustang also received some fresh performance related tech, like an available 12-inch LCD gauge cluster that has varying designs depending on which of the six drive modes you have the car in. A line lock setting is also now standard for 2018. That lets you put on some wicked smoke shows while warming up your rear tires before you make a run down the drag.strip. And that was a look at the infotainment safety and performance tech found inside the 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium. [MUSIC]