Check the updated PCM tech in the 2018 Panamera E-Hybrid

Today, we're taking a look at the technology in the dashboard of the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Tourismo.
Now, aside from all of the hybrid tourismo nonsense.
This is basically a Porsche Panamera so everything you are going to see here pretty much applies to all 2018 models.
Now the new thing for this generation of Panamera is the new PCM system, that is the Porsche communication system.
Now that is basically the infotainment in which you get this large 12.3 inch touch screen in the center of the dashboard.
Now, as I'm gesturing to it, you may notice that when my hand approaches the screen, contextual icons pop out.
And that's because there are proximity sensors embedded in the bezels.
So, as my hand gets closer, it can show me more information and when I get back to driving, it can hide that information for a nice clean look.
Now, what's really nice about this generation of the PCM system is that it's very customizable.
The home screen features this new tile based interface.
And you can pop into a menu and actually configure that interface to set it up how you like.
You've got a choice of a couple of different layouts that you can save as presets.
And then from there you can basically drag over these little bits and bobs To adjust different parts of the interface to your liking.
So if I want the map there, I hit confirm and when I come back home, I've got a big map here as well as the other things that I've set up.
It's really cool.
Now along this side, we have shortcuts to the various parts of the interface, including the navigation system which features really bright, really crisp, 3D maps.
You've got a variety of media sources here that you'll access through here.
You've got satellite radio, bluetooth audio streaming.
There's an ability to rip media files by USB to an internal hard drive, so that's nice.
We also have Apple Car Play connectivity, but not Android Auto.
I'm really disappointed when auto makers do that.
Continuing through the interface, we've got a phone system here, as well as the ability to adjust different parts of the vehicle's operation.
Now, because this is a hybrid, we've got a couple of different hybrid modes that we can choose from here, that allow us to do things like adjust how the battery's gonna get used.
and finally, we've got a choice of web-connected apps.
Things like finding parking, monitoring weather, and because this is a plug-in hybrid, finding charging stations to plug this thing to re-juice.
Now the other part of the technology package isn't the screen right here.
It actually takes place right here in front of me.
And that's where we have the Porsche advanced cockpit It's kind of like Audi's virtual cockpit but times two with a little bit more functionality.
Instead of one big screen we've got a physical center taxometer and two smaller seven inch screens that flank it.
You control them with these steering wheel controls that allow you to do things like Toggle between a map for navigation, monitoring your hybrid system on one side, and also managing your various drive rate functions and trip computer information on the other side.
Overall, it's a very advanced system, lots of screens in front of you.
Porsche also hasn't skimped on the physical controls.
If you look down below, you'll see this bank of shortcuts that are going to correspond with the shortcuts we saw on the PCM So, even if you're on any screen, you can hop quickly to the map or to the climate control system just by tapping these capacitive buttons down below.
So, there's been your look at the technology in the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo E-Hybrid.
I think I think I got that right.
Checkout our full review to see what it's like to actually drive this thing.
