AutoComplete: VW and Waze team up to find great UK driving roads

AutoComplete
AutoComplete: VW and Waze team up to find great UK driving roadsPlus: Subaru could have tariff troubles, and relaxed gas mileage targets could be harder to hit.
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Road Show. Waze is teaming up with Volkswagen in the UK to do more than annoy residents of formerly quiet streets. In fact, it's helping drivers find great driving roads. The program is called GTI Superdrives, and contrary to what you might think, you don't have to have plaid seats to take advantage of it. It's usable by anyone. Currently, there are ten GTI Superdrives roads available, but that number should be going up soon. Subaru is worried that it might be up for a real struggle if Trump extends it's imported vehicle tariff program to include Japanese cars. Subaru is, by company standards anyways, pretty small and even though it already builds half of it's cars in the U.S. An extra 25% would really put a hurting on the brand. One from which it may never recover. Let's all keep our fingers and toes crossed that we can continue to enjoy importable, all wheel drive goodness For the forseeable future. You know how the current presidential administration is framing its relaxed fuel economy standards as being good for car buyers and for car makers? Yeah, it turns out that might not actually be the case. Some auto makers are concerned that the relaxed standards may be tougher to hit, thanks to their long lead time on product planning cycles and for their desire to make global market cars. Not just ones for the U.S. or even the U.S. and California. Find more on these stories over at TheRoadShow.com and we'll talk to you tomorrow. [MUSIC]