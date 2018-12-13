Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Five more things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt
2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure
A ride on public streets in Waymo One
2019 Toyota RAV4: America's favorite SUV is now even better
5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition
Room for improvement: Toyota Entune 3.0 in the 2019 Corolla Hatchback
AutoComplete: The Aston Martin Valkyrie's engine is certifiably insane
The lidar that not only sees you but knows what you're thinking
Listen to the heart of Aston Martin's upcoming hypercar
How skateboards are inspiring electric cars
AutoComplete: Tokyo prosecutors slap Ghosn, Nissan with an indictment
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Is this electric aircraft the new flying car?
Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive
