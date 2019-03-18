AutoComplete: Mercedes will build its Maybach SUV in Alabama
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Road Show.
Mercedes Benz, no longer content to let Bentley and Rolls Royce collect all that ultra lux SUV money has committed to building its Maybach branded SUV.
And guess what?
It's gonna do it In Alabama.
Benz showed off a concept of what this forthcoming model could look like, but Vision Mercedes Maybach was way too weird looking for human consumption.
We expect the final version to look a little more like a traditional SUV, hopefully.
Remember Fisker?
Well, it's back and it's teasing the schnaz of a new $40K electric crossover that it says will debut later this year as a drivable prototype.
If you're not familiar with Fisker it's a company founded by legendary car designer Henrik Fisker, aka the man responsible for penning the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9.
But, will his new EV turn out to be awesome or just an also ran in an increasingly crowded market.
Finally we have a release time frame for Porsche's [UNKNOWN] cross turismo EV after having been forced to salivate over concept versions for what seems like ages.
The folks in Stuttgart tell us that it should be on sale late next year with its somewhat recently doubled first year production run of 40,000 units.
The Cross Turismo will be built in Zuffenhausen, aka where Porsche builds the 911 and 718 models on its very own production line.
Find more on these stories over at theroadshow.com.
We'll talk to you tomorrow.
