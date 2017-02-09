Your video, "AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch

Toyota refreshes its biggest trucks and Ford shows all-new Expedition.
Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch.

Latest videos

Video: AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch
AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch
1:27 February 9, 2017
Toyota refreshes its biggest trucks and Ford shows all-new Expedition.
Play video
Video: 2018 Subaru Legacy doesn't mess with success
2018 Subaru Legacy doesn't mess with success
1:22 February 9, 2017
Offering slight adjustments in the areas that need it most, the refreshed Legacy largely sticks to the same script as before.
Play video
Video: 2018 Ford Expedition is heavy on aluminum and tech
2018 Ford Expedition is heavy on aluminum and tech
2:03 February 8, 2017
More space, features and charge ports highlight this new forth-generation ute.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: VW accessorizes Atlas with new Weekend Edition
AutoComplete: VW accessorizes Atlas with new Weekend Edition
1:10 February 8, 2017
Chevrolet prices the Colorado ZR2, and KBB hands out cost-of-ownership awards.
Play video
Video: Walking through the tech in the 2017 Buick Envision
Walking through the tech in the 2017 Buick Envision
2:07 February 8, 2017
The Buick Envision packs a whole host of in-cabin tech. Let's walk you through some of it.
Play video
Video: 2017 Buick Envision offers comfort, tech without massive price
2017 Buick Envision offers comfort, tech without massive price
6:10 February 8, 2017
Coming standard with a great deal of technology and safety equipment, this new SUV hits all the right marks, so long as you price out...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Ford goes big with all-new 2018 Expedition
AutoComplete: Ford goes big with all-new 2018 Expedition
1:29 February 7, 2017
Dodge unveils a Durango hot rod, and Chevrolet recalls the Cruze for janky seats.
Play video
Video: Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice
Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice
5:19 February 7, 2017
Not many owners of Volvos will take their cars out for a day of drifting on ice. But we did.
Play video