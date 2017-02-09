What are you looking for?
Browse Cars
Menu
For Sale
Sign In / Join
Sign In to CNET
Join CNET
Member Benefits
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
By
Style
Coupes
Sedans
Crossovers
SUVs
Trucks
Electric Cars
Hybrids
Sports Cars
...
See all
Or
By
Make & Model
Make
(e.g. Ford, etc.)
Popular
Makes
Acura
Chevrolet
Dodge
Ford
GMC
Honda
Hyundai
Jeep
Mazda
Nissan
Subaru
Toyota
Volkswagen
Premium
Makes
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Bentley
Buick
Cadillac
Ferrari
Infiniti
Jaguar
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Maserati
McLaren
Mercedes-Benz
Porsche
Rolls Royce
Tesla
Volvo
More
Makes
Chrysler
Fiat
Freightliner
Kia
Lotus
Maybach
Mini
Mitsubishi
Saab
Scion
Smart
Suzuki
Model
(e.g. Fusion)
Year
Go
We cover it all,
click your favorite
Chicago Auto Show
News
Car Payment Calculators
Recalls
AutoComplete
Carfection
CNET on Cars
Best Sedans
Best Trucks
Concept Cars
Diesel Cars
Electric Cars
Luxury Cars
Sports Cars
Audi
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Ford
Honda
Jaguar
Land Rover
Mercedes-Benz
Nissan
Tesla
Toyota
Volvo
Detroit Auto Show
Go
Your video, "AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
AutoComplete
AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch
Toyota refreshes its biggest trucks and Ford shows all-new Expedition.
February 9, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch.
AutoComplete: VW accessorizes Atlas with new Weekend Edition
1:10
February 8, 2017
Chevrolet prices the Colorado ZR2, and KBB hands out cost-of-ownership awards.
Play video
AutoComplete: Ford goes big with all-new 2018 Expedition
1:29
February 7, 2017
Dodge unveils a Durango hot rod, and Chevrolet recalls the Cruze for janky seats.
Play video
AutoComplete: Mitsubishi debuts new Outlander Sport trim in Chicago
1:21
February 6, 2017
Lynk & Co wants to eliminate model years, and Maserati recalls 50,000 cars for fire risks.
Play video
AutoComplete: Nissan's NV Cargo X is a bonkers off-road cargo...
1:10
February 3, 2017
Hyundai teases the Elantra GT ahead of Chicago, and Nissan recalls 341,000 Altima sedans.
Play video
AutoComplete: Acura's new NSX supercar may be in sales trouble
1:15
February 2, 2017
Subaru updates its Legacy and there's a new AMG wagon.
Play video
AutoComplete: VW to offer cash payouts for 3.0-liter diesel owners
1:17
February 1, 2017
EVs fall short on IIHS crash tests, and BMW releases yet another piece of forbidden fruit.
Play video
AutoComplete: Here's how the Dodge Demon loses more than 200...
1:11
January 31, 2017
Plus: Uber and Daimler team up, and Toyota is the most googled brand in the world.
Play video
AutoComplete: GM and Honda to manufacture fuel cells in Detroit
1:11
January 30, 2017
Audi rings up a pair of serious recalls and Car2Go gets a little classier thanks to the Three-Pointed Star.
Play video
AutoComplete: Ford SmartLink gives your old car new, connected...
1:26
January 27, 2017
Aston Martin's Vanquish S swan song, and Nissan's two concepts coming to Tokyo.
Play video
AutoComplete: Dodge's SRT Demon will rock hardcore drag-radial...
1:22
January 26, 2017
Volkswagen releases a trick new windshield, and Ford issues two safety recalls.
Play video
Latest
videos
AutoComplete: Hyundai's 2018 Elantra GT is a hotter hatch
1:27
February 9, 2017
Toyota refreshes its biggest trucks and Ford shows all-new Expedition.
Play video
2018 Subaru Legacy doesn't mess with success
1:22
February 9, 2017
Offering slight adjustments in the areas that need it most, the refreshed Legacy largely sticks to the same script as before.
Play video
2018 Ford Expedition is heavy on aluminum and tech
2:03
February 8, 2017
More space, features and charge ports highlight this new forth-generation ute.
Play video
AutoComplete: VW accessorizes Atlas with new Weekend Edition
1:10
February 8, 2017
Chevrolet prices the Colorado ZR2, and KBB hands out cost-of-ownership awards.
Play video
Walking through the tech in the 2017 Buick Envision
2:07
February 8, 2017
The Buick Envision packs a whole host of in-cabin tech. Let's walk you through some of it.
Play video
2017 Buick Envision offers comfort, tech without massive price
6:10
February 8, 2017
Coming standard with a great deal of technology and safety equipment, this new SUV hits all the right marks, so long as you price out...
Play video
AutoComplete: Ford goes big with all-new 2018 Expedition
1:29
February 7, 2017
Dodge unveils a Durango hot rod, and Chevrolet recalls the Cruze for janky seats.
Play video
Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice
5:19
February 7, 2017
Not many owners of Volvos will take their cars out for a day of drifting on ice. But we did.
Play video