AutoComplete: C8 Corvette leaked, and Civic Type R is only getting pricier
AutoComplete
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
Welcome to autocomplete your weekly roundup of everything that's been making the news on road show.
We have stories this week on Tesla, hiring more people and you all electric mini and stick around to the end for a story on the new C8 Corvette But first up, the Honda.
We've made no attempt to hide our love for the Civic Type R. It's a hell of a thing, packing incredible performance into a lively package at a reasonable price.
Except that it's price has gotten steadily less reasonable since it hit US shores.
Despite seeing very few changes in spec or equipment.
Case in point, the CTR just got a $610 price bump that didn't even coincide with a model year change.
The moral of the story, buy one now if you want one, because it's not getting any cheaper.
Ford's little transit connect van is pretty great as vans go and while the diesel trends it may be a staple of life in Europe it's looking like we're going to get stuck with the gasoline version over in the US now that shouldn't really come as any kind of surprise considering the US is general distaste for small diesel motors and increasingly strict emission laws.
But it's kind of a bummer nonetheless.
Tesla is bumping vehicle production in it's Fremont California factory to help make Q3 of 2019 a real banger.
And it's also crewing up with more production stuff to help make that happen.
Now you're probably thinking, didn't Tesla just lay off a crack-ton of people to cut costs?
Why do a bunch of hiring.
Well you're right.
But none of those people who previously got the AGs actually built cars.
They were all management and office types.
Many is finally showing off its Cooper S.C. electric hatchback.
After months of stunts and teases.
And the result is well it looks like a mini with some highlighter yellow plastic thrown at it, that isn't to say it looks bad it looks just fine.
Performance seems to be decent and we expect handling to be typically mini great especially with its low mounted battery pack.
It will go on sale as a 2020 model but we don't have a specific time frame for when it will hit dealers yet.
BMW is putting the final touches on a project that sought installing 100 electric vehicle charges at national parks across America.
Currently the brand says it has 90 installed and operational and it's in the process of in the last ten The idea behind this initiative is to make weekend destinations like parks more accessible, without using fossil fuels.
The parts that got the charges are located in the general vicinity of large EV markets, so probably don't expect to juice up your bolt a yellow stone The Fiat 500E is not what we call a great car, and it's likely that Fiat Chrysler lost money on every one they sold.
But that isn't stopping the company from taking the lessons learned from their first electric city and applying them to a second generation.
In fact, that's precisely what they're doing, and they're sinking around $800 million into the project to get it done.
Here's hoping that the next one does more than 80 miles on a charge.
Russian internet fermion, YANDEX and mobility startup HYUNDAI MOBIS not to be confused with Hyundai the car company though there is a relation there have been toiling away on a self driving car together and the result Is this Hyundai Sonata.
Now, all of the car-drives-you jokes aside, this is meant to be the first of a series of 100 test vehicles for Yandex.
This one still hasn't seen public roads, but Yandex says it will loose it on the streets of Moscow soon.
BMW usually goes out of its way every year to make a splash at both Villa d'Este in Italy and Monterey's Car Week, and we already know what it had in store at Lake Como.
Now we're getting an idea what's coming to the Peninsula and it s mostly stiff we've already seen like the garnish concept.
That isn't to say it is nothing to look forward to though, especially the brand's contribution to the vintage races at Laguna Cinca which includes some of the greatest ever race cars like the 1974 For CSL and the 1999 V12 LMR.
And finally, we know the new mid engine C8 Corvette is coming on July, 18th and the unveil will be live streamed across the globe.
But what we don't know yet is what 'vette looks like.
Without camel, well mostly see the internet managed to dredge up a photo of the car but and it looks well.
It looks like a weird tomorrow but I'm sure it will look a lot cooler in the context of the rest of the car.
That's it for autocomplete this week.
Don't forget to subscribe and hit the bell icon to stay notified of All new videos from Road Show and we'll see you again next week.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
AutoComplete: Fiat is about to dump $800 million into a 500e...
1:34
AutoComplete: Honda's Civic Type R just got a price bump
1:22
AutoComplete: Mini debuts the Cooper SE in all its highlighter-yellow...
1:26
AutoComplete: Lee Iacocca, father of the Mustang and the Minivan,...
1:28
AutoComplete: Honda's little E electric hatch gets its power...
1:45
AutoComplete: Bentley's new Continental is the new production...
1:26
AutoComplete: Dodge unveiled the widebody Charger Hellcat and...
1:29
AutoComplete: The most powerful thing BMW has built is an EV...
1:32
AutoComplete: Roborace heads back to Goodwood
1:35
AutoComplete: Ferrari shows off the SF90's hybrid drivetrain