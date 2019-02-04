AutoComplete: BMW's doing the First Edition thing with the M850i
Here's what's making news on Road Show.
BMW is hopping on the first edition trend that so many of its competitors have embraced.
For this exercise in excess, the Bavarians are slathering the new M850I in a bespoke shade of frozen Barcelona blue paint, and a ton of trim upgrades, plus a two tone blue and white interior.
We don't know what it's gonna cost to own one of these things, but we're guessing it'll be well above the $111,900 asking price of a base model M850i.
And BMW will only be making 400 of the first edition, so if you want one you should, a, already be rich and b, act quickly when it goes on sale in June.
The increase in electric vehicle charging speeds has been a boon for the industry, but it can prove to be exceedingly taxing on a city's electrical infrastructure.
To combat that, Electrify America is teaming up with Tesla, of all companies, to install the big T's Powerwall units at 100 of its 150 to 350 kilowatt fast chargers.
> Electrify America hopes that this will smooth out any ripples that increased demand could place on their network.
So it turns out that the people running giant global petrol chemical frames aren't dummies and they're looking to heed the sage advice of Wu-Tang Financial by diversifying their bonds.
This time this journey dig deeper into electric vehicle charging solutions and Shell as one of the companies leading that [UNKNOWN].
It's looking to expand beyond stand alone charging stations and into home and office charging as well as partnering with the manufacturers of electric vehicles.
It's a brave new world out there folks and we'll see how power and [UNKNOWN] exchange as [UNKNOWN] become more and more common.
Find more on these stories over on TheRoadShow.com.
We'll talk to you tomorrow.
