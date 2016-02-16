Your video, "Alpine Vision Concept looks to resurrect classic sportscar marque "
Alpine Vision Concept looks to resurrect classic sportscar marque

Renault has unveiled an Alpine concept that will lead to a production car for 2017 to rival the Porsche Boxster
Meet the all new Alpine Vision Concept. Yep, another concept from the French market surfaced and this one is apparently 80% of what the full production car will look like. It's packing a mid-mounted engine that will apparently do the 0 to 62 run in 4.5 Second, so it could be eyeing up the likes of Porsche's new 718 Boxster, and the top end version of Audi's TT. Now this car is a concept, so what is it conceptualizing exactly? That'll be called according to reports to AS1 or AS110. Reno has trademarks for both. The car's expected to weigh in at 1,100 kilos, and be powered by a mid-mounted 250 break course power engine driving the rear wheels. Rumor mill says that engine will be an evolution one point six liter turbo found in the Rena sport cleo two twenty. There's also a rumor that a three hundred horsepower RS version will be on the way after the full production car launches. Looks wise the vision and the subsequent production car references Alpine's iconic A-1 10 a fair bit. No bad thing considering how good-looking the Classic is. [UNKNOWN] aiming to get the car made and revealed before the end of the year, then on sale in 2017, resurrecting one of the coolest sports car brands out there. The full production car will be light, look sleek, and have a powerful turbocharged engine when it launches. Apparently it will be followed by an SUV later down the line. Alpine's won't have any rebadging on them at all, it's its own separate entity. This is so it can sell cars globally, even apparently in the US. [MUSIC]

