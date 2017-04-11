Your video, "Adaptive Cruise confusion "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Cooley On Cars

Adaptive Cruise confusion

What to do if you think your car's cruise control is trying to kill you.
2:45 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey folks, Brian Cooley with another one of your emails about high tech-cars and modern driving. This one comes in from Jack G in Florida who's, I imagine, white as a sheet as he writes this cuz he thinks his car's adaptive cruise control is trying to kill him. He says, I drive a 2015 Audi S-8. Nice Car. And I love the car in every manner except for the collision mitigation braking system / adaptive cruise control in it, which he says, has no guaranteed reliability. I have been in situation in traffic using the stop and go feature of the adaptive cruise, when a car will change lanes out of my path ahead And suddenly out of nowhere, the adaptive cruise will rocket my car up to top speed, where I had it set, sending me hurtling into the car ahead. Let's dig into what's going on here. These systems are new, they're the early pieces of self driving, and I think we've got a lot of expectations to figure out, and to set here. Audi speaks about this in the official owner's manual and frankly speaks about it in two ways. On page 92 it describes adaptive cruise control as being able to help make driving more comfortable and in stop-and-go traffic. Says right there. But also on that same page, it says that adaptive cruise will not slow the vehicle down or maintain a set distance if you're heading towards an obstacle or something on the road that is not moving, specifically, such as vehicles stopped in a traffic jam. [UNKNOWN] the fastest way to discover those limitations of any adaptive cruise control is first and foremost Getting into stop and go traffic and leaving it at highway speeds that you were in before. I think you have to modulate those settings. You gotta drop that set speed down rationally when you're in stop and go to, I don't know, something in the 20s or 30 mile per hour range, just a ballpark. Now the next thing is you gotta understand We're not in a full self driving era, obviously what you've got is a car that is level 2. Level 2 means you've got a couple systems working together. One to maintain lane let's say and in this case, one to maintain speed and distance. But in all cases, by every definition, level 2 means the driver is on duty, monitoring everything, all the time. Look, Audi is far from the only company grappling with the 3 points. Of describing these systems. One, what do they called them? That offers a certain promise. Two, how do they describe them in the manual? As we can see it, It kinda goes two ways. And three, how does the system express it self in it's operation? What does it tell you by it's operation that you expect. This has been a problem for Tesla. It's been a problem for Mercedes. I think every car maker out there requires that you be safe and conservative in using these new systems, for the time being. Glad you're okay.

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: Top 5: These cars are the forbidden fruit at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Top 5: These cars are the forbidden fruit at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
2:10
There's some cool stuff at Geneva that we'll never get in the US, which is a bummer.
Play video
Video: Top 5 most interesting cars at the Geneva Motor Show
Top 5 most interesting cars at the Geneva Motor Show
1:46
Whether you want sleek Mercs or electric Jags, these cars will leave you thinking about them long afterward.
Play video
Video: 5 Tesla-fighting EVs at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
5 Tesla-fighting EVs at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
2:11
Teslas are the hottest electric cars on the road, but that may change soon. Here are five EVs at Geneva worth a second look.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Waymo trucks it to Atlanta
AutoComplete: Waymo trucks it to Atlanta
1:33
Plus: McLaren gives BP23 numbers, Goodyear develops a tire just for EVs.
Play video
Video: Messing with the best: 5 custom cars at the Geneva Motor Show
Messing with the best: 5 custom cars at the Geneva Motor Show
1:55
The Geneva show is home to the most amazing cars on the road but, for some, there's always room for improvement.
Play video
Video: STOP changing your oil so often!
STOP changing your oil so often!
4:20
What you don't know about your car's oil is probably costing you.
Play video
Video: Rimac's Concept 2 EV lights up Geneva with 1,900 horsepower
Rimac's Concept 2 EV lights up Geneva with 1,900 horsepower
1:49
With more power than a diesel locomotive and enough smarts to drive itself, the Rimac Concept 2 is one of the most compelling cars...
Play video
Video: Will the 488 Pista be Ferrari's greatest car ever?
Will the 488 Pista be Ferrari's greatest car ever?
5:58
The Ferrari 458 Speciale my have been one of the best things ever on four wheels, and the 488 Pista has its sights firmly set on beating...
Play video