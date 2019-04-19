5 things you need to know about the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
Let's call the new R. C. F. the pinnacle of it F. performance division so I guess that makes this 2020 Lexus RC F. recognition the best of the best from the brand I'm about to hit the track here internal club to find out the first five things you need to know.
The Track Edition distinguishes itself from the 2020 RC F with its use of carbon fiber from the bodybits like the hood and the roof to aerodynamic like the large lips spoiler and the even larger pick through wing.
Those carbon fiber components help the Track conditions change weight.
It's a full 176 pounds lighter thanks to exotic materials like carbon ceramic brakes and a titanium exhaust.
Like the standard 2020 RC F the Track condition benefits from modest power bump The five litre V8 now fits with 472 horse power and 395 pound feet of torque, good for a 60 mile per hour sprint in just under four seconds
Lighter, firmer and more gripy thanks to new tires, the RCF track editions on circuit handling is significantly improved.
That'll change the throttle should make it respond more linearly and consistently lap after lap.
Well the 2020 Lexus RC F. starts at around 66 K.The sharpen tracking edition carry the bigger $97,675 sticker price.
All the carbon fiber ceramic in titanium doesn't come.
So there you have it five things that you need to know about the 2020 left are the F. track edition teacher hit the road show that com freedom more detailed specs and driving impressions me I mean if the track for a few more less.