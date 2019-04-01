5 things you need to know about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Transcript
[MUSIC]
I'm here in beautiful Greece to drive this, the new 2020 Range Rover Evoke.
And that seems particularly appropriate to me because both Greece and Land Rover, are known for three things.
One, rugged beauty.
Two, amazing histories.
And three, maybe not the best financial health.
So let's grab the wheel of this new Evoque and see if we can help change this company's fortunes.
Here are five things you need to know.
[MUSIC]
This new Evoque may look similar to its predecessor but only the door hinges carry over, it's built on the company's new premium transverse architecture which is both stiffer and designed with electrification in mind.
Both the cabin and cargo areas have grown slightly as well.
The optional InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment isn't perfect, but it's streets ahead of the old setup.
There's tons of other available tech, too, including ClearSight Ground View.
The latter allows the driver to see through the hood virtually to help place the front wheels on objects like rocks or, more than likely, curbs.
There's also a new digital rear view mirror making it easier to live with the Evoque's otherwise poor rear visibility.
Land Rover's two liter ingenium turbo four returns in two strengths.
One with 246 horsepower and 269 pound feet of torque, And the other with 296 and 295, respectively.
A new 48 volt mild hybrid system comes with a higher horsepower model and helps with the stop starts system anti-aid acceleration.
Weirdly, fuel economy is slightly worse than before.
And despite offering a plugin hybrid model overseas, we're not poised to get one any time soon.
[MUSIC]
Ride quality is much better than in the older volk Lighter spring rates yield improved comfort, and optional adaptive suspension helps if you're gonna throw your SUV around in the corners.
Better still, the dampers do so without making the ride harsh.
Between Brexit, tariff fears, and soft sedan sales, Jaguar Land Rover may not exactly be in root health these days, but it's not the Evoque's fault.
over 800,000 have been sold globally since 2011, and this new one should appeal to even more buyers.
[MUSIC]
So, there you have it.
The new 2020 Land Rover Evoke is more spacious, it's techi- [UNKNOWN] and it's much better to drive.
Things are looking out.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]