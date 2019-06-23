5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Transcript
Well it looks like we've got another three row mid-sized crossover in our midst. The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is here and here are five things that you need to know. A 3.8 leader B6 pushes out 291 horsepower and 262 pound feet of torque. For those of you keeping score, that's more power than the new Ford Explorer puts out from its V6. Meanwhile, an eight speed automatic transmission puts the power down to the front, or, optionally, to all four wheels. An available digital gauge cluster has the slick blind view monitor system, which shows video of the side of the car when signaling. It's a great addition to traditional blind spot monitoring. Front wheel drive models get an EPA fuel rating of 22 miles per gallon combined, while all wheel drive models return just a bit less. However, that's not quite as good as competitors like the 2019 Toyota Highlander and the Mazda CX9. The Palisade can seat eight folks or seven with the optional and very comfortable captain's chairs. Top limited trims get heated and cooled the first and second row seats and the third row even reclines. [MUSIC] And the fifth and final thing, the Hyundai Palisade starts at under $32,000. If you'd like to learn more, I've got a full review plus a whole bunch of pictures over on the Road Show .com. So be sure to check it out. [MUSIC]
From article: 2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive: A midsize SUV that’s big on value

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

631 episodes

Cooley On Cars

818 episodes

Carfection

882 episodes

CNET Top 5

818 episodes

The Apple Core

50 episodes

Tech Today

905 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Palisade

1:29

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is a cushier head-turner

5:02

2020 Ford Explorer ST shows us the power of the EcoBoost

5:41

Updated 2019 Nissan Murano is still a safe SUV selection

3:24

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid: A new way to haul

5:17

Checking the tech in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2:21

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Big changes coming to the 2020 iPhone

7:05

Honda Mean Mower is the most terrifying thing on four wheels

3:53

There's a secret supercar bunker under London

15:13

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is a cushier head-turner

5:02

Apple issues recall for some MacBook Pros, Google exits tablet business

1:29

5G and your health

4:36

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Palisade

1:29

Tesla Arcade just made in-car gaming way more fun

2:16

AutoComplete: Ferrari shows off the SF90's hybrid drivetrain

1:28

Honda Mean Mower is the most terrifying thing on four wheels

3:53

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is a cushier head-turner

5:02

AutoComplete: Waymo is teaming up with Nissan, Renault

1:27