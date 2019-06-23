5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Palisade
Transcript
Well it looks like we've got another three row mid-sized crossover in our midst.
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is here and here are five things that you need to know.
A 3.8 leader B6 pushes out 291 horsepower and 262 pound feet of torque.
For those of you keeping score, that's more power than the new Ford Explorer puts out from its V6.
Meanwhile, an eight speed automatic transmission puts the power down to the front, or, optionally, to all four wheels.
An available digital gauge cluster has the slick blind view monitor system, which shows video of the side of the car when signaling.
It's a great addition to traditional blind spot monitoring.
Front wheel drive models get an EPA fuel rating of 22 miles per gallon combined, while all wheel drive models return just a bit less.
However, that's not quite as good as competitors like the 2019 Toyota Highlander and the Mazda CX9.
The Palisade can seat eight folks or seven with the optional and very comfortable captain's chairs.
Top limited trims get heated and cooled the first and second row seats and the third row even reclines.
And the fifth and final thing, the Hyundai Palisade starts at under $32,000.
If you'd like to learn more, I've got a full review plus a whole bunch of pictures over on the Road Show .com.
So be sure to check it out.
